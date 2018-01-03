Record Review: Midnight Channels — ‘Ether’

It’s hard to walk away from instrumental indie rock with a more positive take away than pure admiration for the talent of everyone involved. Midnight Channels certainly lack nothing in skill, evoking legends like Don Caballero or The Fucking Champs, as filtered through emo and softer tones. The music is proficient, but if there is a story of any sort being told here, it gets lost in the shuffle. As such, the heavier groove-oriented elements really pop, where the build up to those moments tends to lack any real punch. Midnight Channels are at their strongest when they lean into their metal side and allow some repetition, the groundwork for a great earworm.

<a href="http://midnightchannels.bandcamp.com/album/ether">Ether by Midnight Channels</a>

