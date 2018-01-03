Record Review: Kwieta — ‘EYVE’

It stands to reason that a project featuring two thirds of Twin Limb would hit the high marks in all the right ways, and Kwieta exceeds those expectations. This is dream-pop, creamy and bleary eyed, with elements of unashamed shoegaze with beautiful textures. There are moments that recall Mazzy Star or Beach House, lush and pillowy clouds of sonic ephemera floating lightly on a driving, almost electro-tinged back beat. An EP, EYVE feels welcoming, a respite from the cold, a warm embrace for the lost. Rarely does music succeed quite so thoroughly at evoking such comfort, but Kwieta manages to impart just that with an ease and grace that comes with experience.

