Record Review: Evan Patterson — ‘My Dearest Dust’

There is an otherworldliness to the music of Evan Patterson, which has evolved well beyond his furtive forays into hardcore and noise-rock. Collaborating again here with Emma Ruth Rundle, who recently released a split with Patterson’s band Jaye Jayle, My Dearest Dust is a score to a short film of the same name. This is bleak and foreboding music that relies on texture and repeated, often distant-sounding motifs to help tell the story. Starting with the soft hum of a drone, a primordial hum that taps into primal fear, Patterson and Rundle explore a tribalistic take on the work of Steve Roach, presented as a rumination on the sonic embrace of ambiance.

<a href="http://evanpatterson.bandcamp.com/album/my-dearest-dust">MY DEAREST DUST by Evan Patterson</a>

