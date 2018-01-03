Record Review: Bungalow Betty — ‘Birthday Sandwich’

With Birthday Sandwich, the debut from dream poppers Bungalow Betty, the band exists in a haze of jangly indie. The eight tracks use chiming guitars and a host of available singers to flesh out their sound. While the guitars and vocals are enjoyable, the rhythm section really sets the band apart from the pack, melodically dancing around the central riffs with ease. Lyrically, they dig into some heavier themes, but the music never mirrors that in any way, with light, uptempo harmonies. The group vocals work to great effect, breaking up what might otherwise be a bit more of a monotonous album by injecting a little more character into each track.

<a href="http://bungalowbetty.bandcamp.com/album/birthday-sandwich">Birthday Sandwich by Bungalow Betty</a>

