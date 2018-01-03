Record Review: Axel Roley — ‘Eve After Dark’

You can practically feel the presence of Vincent Price behind you, palpable by virtue of subtle, sampled shout-outs to his legacy. It’s that air of macabre whimsy that underscores, say, Thriller, that is present here, updated by producer Axel Roley’s grittier beats, and harsher language. It’s mostly an instrumental album, showcasing Roley’s talent behind the decks (and/or laptop), but emcees Kogan Dumb and up-and-comer Mmuso also stop by to break up the material for Roley, who uses elements of vaporwave alongside his established Stones Throw Records-sort of grit and grime. Cut with a funk edge, Eve After Dark plays like the score to a ‘70s hustler flick.

<a href="http://axelroley.bandcamp.com/album/axel-roley-s-eve-after-dark">Axel Roley.’s Eve After Dark. by Axel Roley.</a>

Advertisement