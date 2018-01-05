5 things to do this weekend in Louisville (1/5)

FRIDAY

Smash Bros. Party/Competition! (Jan. 5–6)

DORK

$10 | 5 p.m.

DORK, the custom tattoo shop and creative space, is hosting its first ever “Super Smash Bros.” party and competition! Choose between playing “Super Smash Bros” on the Wii U or “Super Smash Bros. Melee” on the GameCube. Friday night’s gathering is purely for fun, while Saturday’s party will be more competitive. Bring your own controller and get a $5 discount on your entry fee. Players with the highest scores on Saturday will win prizes!

SATURDAY

Pop-Up Library

Apocalypse Brew Works

No cover | 5-7 p.m.

A beer and a book. The Louisville Free Public Library is bringing the library to your favorite bars to encourage you to “read responsibly” this winter. This week it is Apocalypse Brew Works where you can sign up for a reading incentive program that awards weekly prizes from local bars, shops and eateries, and tickets to shows and more! You can sign up at Hopcat on Jan. 17, Holsopple Brewing on Jan. 21 and 3rd Turn Brewing on Feb. 16. —LEO

4th Annual Tiye Eliza Fashion Show

Tim Faulkner Gallery

$15-$25 | 5 p.m.

Support local fashion at the Fourth Annual Tiye Eliza Fashion Show. This is the premiere of Eliza’s 2018 collection (for sale exclusively to guests at the show). Maybe you splurge a little on VIP tickets, which gets you front row seating and free entry into a raffle for an exclusive Tiye Eliza basket. Either way, there will be live music, specialty drinks and fashion! —LEO

Advertisement

SUNDAY

January Sister Bingo!

PLAY Louisville

$5 | 7 p.m.

Play bingo with bearded nuns at this edition of Sister Bingo! The Derby City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, “21st century nuns dedicated to community service, fundraising, outreach, advocacy and safe sex education,” are bringing you another night of fun with prizes furnished by The Sweet Spot Candy Shoppe. Bring a nonperishable food item or personal-care item for House of Ruth Food Pantry to receive six extra bingo cards. —LEO

4th Annual Warm Up Louisville

Zanzabar

$10 or a donation | 4-8 p.m.

Warm Up Louisville is an annual benefit concert to help “warm up” local homeless and their pets. Nearly 15 local musicians will be performing, including acts by Danny Flanigan, Tim Delonjay, Appalatin and more. The entry fee is $10, unless you bring in a new or gently used winter item — blankets, coats, sleeping bags, gloves, etc. — in which case you get in for free. Proceeds benefit the Forgotten Louisville and My Dog Eats First.