10 things to do under $5 this week in Louisville (1/8)

MONDAY

How America Lost Its Mind

Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Do you read the news and think: “How the hell did things get this bad?” Well, this gathering aims to give you some clues. Led by John Busch, an associate professor of sociology at UofL, this discussion will examine The Atlantic article “Fantasyland: How America Went Haywire: A 500-Year History” by Kurt Andersen. The event is being hosted by the Humanists of Metro Louisville, but you don’t have to be a member to attend.

TUESDAY

MasterFeast Theatre Winter Movie Series!

Feast BBQ

No cover | 8 p.m.

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but it has been cold AF outside! And what better way to warm up than with a strong drink, delicious food and a good movie. Feast BBQ is hosting a movie night Tuesday with specialty cocktails and bourbon slushies, loaded brisket chili tots and a screening of “Labyrinth.” The movie directed by Jim Henson, starring David Bowie, and featuring more creativity and puppets than you ever imagined could be contained in one film.

WEDNESDAY

Euchre Night

Old Louisville Brewery

Free | 5-8 p.m.

If you are like us, and don’t know what the hell euchre is, don’t worry, this game night comes complete with tutorials for newbies. Not to mention plenty of yummy brews, snacks and free popcorn! And it wouldn’t be a proper tournament without special prizes for the winner and runners-up. Bring extra playing cards if you have them, and sign-ups and tutorials begin at 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

JP Wright and Railroad Music, ‘Who is Bozo Texino?’

Kaiju

No cover | 8-11 p.m.

This event is part concert, part film screening. Watch as JP Wright sings a set of songs and tells stories from his 16 year career as a railroad worker and union organizer. At the same time, the Bill Daniels’ documentary “Who Is Bozo Texino?” will be playing. The film, which will continue to play after the show, chronicles the life of homeless train riders and tries to uncover the the source of a ubiquitous and mythic graffiti tag: “Bozo Texino.”



‘The Ballad of Lucky Lucifer’ pt. 1

Village 8 Theaters

$5 | 8-10 p.m.

“The Ballad Of Lucky Lucifer,” a motor epic is actually three Italian short films — “Vacancy in the Night,” “Sundown at the Crossroads” and “The Lake Mystery.” As the ballad itself puts it: “So your head’s shot to hell and your heart is but rags. Well, not anymore. Come and sit at the tip of my boots. Hear the ballad of Lucky Lucifer.”



Sass, GRLwood, Bungalow Betty and Mosquito

Cure Lounge

$5 | 9:30 p.m.

Join The Cure Lounge for this killer show, which, according to the event page, features the “fun loving, indie, garage rock sounds of Sass,” from Minneapolis, the “always ferocious GRLwood,” “melodic twee poppers Bungalow Betty” and the “party math stylings of Mosquito.”

New Belgium Bingo

Nachbar

No cover | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

New Belgium Brewing is taking over Nachbar this Thursday for a bingo night. Not only can you play bingo with a chance to win a pair of Tailspin Ale Fest tickets and New Belgium prizes, but there will also be plenty of New Belgium on tap: Juicy Haze NE IPA, Love Oscar Sour Ale, La Folie Sour Brown Ale and Fat White Tire Belgian Ale.

FRIDAY

On The Bang, Faux Fiction, The Feedback

Mag Bar

$5 | 10 p.m.

Mag Bar is hosting a night of punk and pop music with performances by the post-punk band On The Bang, Milwaukee’s own power-pop fuzz band Faux Fiction and a punk band with a dash of new wave pop — The Feedback.

Bruised Fruit, Zack Stefanski, Droneroom

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.-Midnight

Join Kaiju for a night of local music with alternative band Bruised Fruit, singer-songwriter Zack Stefanski and improv noise, krautrock band droneroom.

Smash Bros. Party/Competition! (Jan. 12–13)

DORK

$10 | 5 p.m.

DORK, the custom tattoo shop and creative space, is hosting its first ever “Super Smash Bros.” party and competition! Choose between playing “Super Smash Bros” on the Wii U or “Super Smash Bros. Melee” on the GameCube. Friday night’s gathering is purely for fun, while Saturday’s party will be more competitive. Bring your own controller and get a $5 discount on your entry fee. Players with the highest scores on Saturday will win prizes!