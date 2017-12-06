Angel Olsen and two more shows to catch this week

Old Salt Union

Zanzabar

Thursday, Dec. 7

A band clearly inspired by traditional roots music, but with progressive sensibilities that move them past a standard folk/country sound, Old Salt Union definitely worships at the altar of bluegrass and other genres of decades past, but with scattered nuances of everything from jazz to driving rock. They can do a lot of different things, and they do them all well. $10.



Glitteroke with Howell Dawdy

Zanzabar

Friday, Dec. 8

Sign up, spin the wheel and sing what it lands on. Hosted by Howell Dawdy, participants in this show will be backed by a live band, consisting of some of the people behind Girls Rock Louisville, a nonprofit organization that “teaches girls and gender non-conforming youth how to rock out while building self-esteem through music education.” The proceeds also benefit Girls Rock, so show up, sing and have fun, all for a good cause. $3.



Angel Olsen

Mercury Ballroom

Sunday, Dec. 10

Angel Olsen creates dark, melancholy indie that can range from lo-fi confessionals to golden-hooked quasi-pop, that mostly hits somewhere in-between, with driving, meticulous mid-tempo rock. A sharp songwriter who has a unique, quirky and interesting delivery and way of lining up lyrics, Angel Olsen has that way of making you hang onto every phrase. $35.50.

