Best Of The Web 2017

LEO is more than what you see on paper. LEOweekly.com is thick with exclusive content, including long-form pieces, photo sets from local shows, cultural pieces, interviews with artists… phew. Some of those stories also make it into print, but in case you missed them, here is a taste of some of the best.

LEO Lip — How California’s ban on state-funded travel to Kentucky was predictable.

The tale of protesters and counter-protesters at the Donald Trump Rally in Louisville in March.

LEO’s art critic Jo Anne Triplett’s Q&A with sculptor Ed Hamilton.

Jo Anne Triplett speaks with painter Carlos Games de Francisco.

Writer Eli Keel’s sweet story of a young, gender fluid boy who gets his birthday wish.

Writer Michael C. Powell explores the challenges and pitfalls of opening a new restaurant in an established neighborhood.

LEO’s review of U2’s performance in Louisville, which drew a multi-generational audience.