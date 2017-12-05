5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (12/8)

FRIDAY

‘Loving Vincent’: Additional Screenings (Dec. 8–17)

Speed Cinema

$12 | Times vary

65,000 oil paintings! That’s how many are in “Loving Vincent” on the life of Vincent van Gogh. Directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, the film is the first fully-painted feature. It was first shot in live action with actors (including Saoirse Ronan and Chris O’Dowd), and then painted over frame by frame by 125 artists. “Loving Vincent” is extremely popular and keeps selling out. There’s still time to see it; Speed Cinema has added a third round of showings with tickets in December. And just like all the holiday ads say — don’t wait until the last minute, buy now. —Jo Anne Triplett



SATURDAY

The Umpteenth Annual 20 Dollar Art Show 2017

Copper & Kings Distillery

No cover | 6-9 p.m.

Don’t be the loser who gives loved ones a generic gift card for Christmas, be the hero who gifts them a piece of locally-made art to adorn their walls and be passed down. At this annual art show, you can peruse the works of over 30 artists, all displaying work for sale for no more than $20. The show features a who’s who of local artists, including local favorites Michelle Amos, Joe Autry, Angryblue, Robby Davis, Madpixel, MissHappyPink, Scott Scarboro, Damon Thompson, Jeral and Sarah Tidwell, LEO’s own J. Cobb and many more. —Ethan Smith

‘Functional Design 2017’ Louisville’s Premier Contemporary Furniture Show

Tim Faulkner Gallery

No cover | 5-10 p.m.

If you love contemporary furniture, or are looking for that last piece to complete a room, then come to Functional Design, the Louisville Area Furniture Society’s annual show. Yes, I am a member, but I can say without a taint of bias that these (other than me) are the city’s top furniture craftsmen. You have seen their designs in many area restaurants and shops, including at the 21c Museum Hotel. Their work is in the collections of design-savvy homeowners, who commissioned standalone pieces and built-ins for kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms and backyards. Here is a chance to buy or commission your own furniture, or just come by to sit in some of the most-comfortable chairs ever. —Keith Stone

Derby City Roller Girls Holiday Party and Silent Auction!

Highlands Tap Room Grill

No cover | 6-8:30 p.m.

The Derby City Roller Girls, who describe themselves on Twitter as “Hot chicks. Hard wood,” want you to party with them this weekend! Raise awareness and money for this badass sport at this holiday party, which will include a silent auction and plenty of Derby City Roller Girl merchandise to buy loved ones for Christmas. The party is at Highlands Tap Room, specifically the grill side of the bar. —LEO

SUNDAY

Not One Penny Rally Against The GOP Tax Scam with U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth

Metro Hall

Free | 2-4 p.m.

U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth and activist organizations Together We Will and Indivisible KY will rally at Metro Hall to protest the GOP tax bill. Why? Because, organizers said, “Republicans in Congress are determined to give their wealthy cronies a tax windfall before they (hopefully) lose their majority in the 2018 election.” Attendees are encouraged to bring signs that “show what impact the tax scam will have on you and your family.” And don’t forget to dress for the weather. —LEO