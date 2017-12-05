5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (12/1)

FRIDAY

Women Of Improv

Four Pegs

Free | 8-9:30 p.m.

Support local comedy and improv at this show featuring what organizers promise are the “funniest female improvisers in Louisville.” Improv 502 is taking over the second floor of Four Pegs this Friday for a special Women of Improv show. Anchoring the show will be comedians Rachel Allen and Sam Vittitoe of Lady Business.

Krampus – Hell Night (Dec. 1–2)

The Haunted Hotel

$25-$35 | 8-11 p.m.

The Haunted Hotel is embracing the holiday season in its own, kind of disturbing, way. Join the hotel as it welcomes to town the Christmas Beast himself, Krampus. This Christmas-themed haunted house will also feature “Santa chainsaw maniacs, zombie elves, jack’d up frost, and other fun, crazy, psycho holiday characters.”

SATURDAY

Bardstown Road Aglow

Bardstown Road

Free | Dusk ‘til 10 p.m.

It started 31 years ago with businesses simply lighting candles in storefronts to welcome the holiday season, and now the Bardstown Road Aglow is a full on festival. Grab your friends and head to Bardstown Road where shops, eateries, hangouts and galleries are offering special holiday sales and events all night long.

Coat Check Coat Drive

Kaiju

$5 with coat, $10 without coat | 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

If anyone deserves a warm coat for this cold-ass winter, it’s the refugees at Kentucky Refugee Ministries and the victims of domestic abuse from The Center for Women and Families. Bring a new or gently-used coat to this coat drive/kick-ass party. And for your beneficence, you get to see a concert with Rmllw2llz, Bendigo Fletcher, Billy Nelson and late night DJ sets by McKinley Moore and Sam Sneed. Admission is $5 with a coat donation, $10 without, and each coat donated enters you to win gift certificates and/or LP gift sets from Guestroom Records.



SUNDAY

Sister Bingo! Benefitting Operation CatSnip of Kentucky

PLAY Louisville

$5 | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Play bingo with everyone’s favorite group of bearded nuns, The Derby City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who describe themselves as a “modern order of 21st century nuns dedicated to community service, fundraising, outreach, advocacy and safe sex education.” Bring a nonperishable food item or personal-care item for House of Ruth Food Pantry to receive six extra bingo cards. Proceeds benefit Operation CatSnip, a not-for-profit that says it works to “effectively and safely decrease the population of free-roaming, stray and barn cats,” through neutering and adoption.