5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (12/29)

FRIDAY

Louisville Vogue Knights No. 6 and Dance Party

The Cure Lounge

No cover | 10 p.m.

Celebrate the end of 2017 and a fresh start in 2018 with “Strange Fruit” — WFPK’s radio show/podcast that bills itself as “musings on politics, pop culture and black gay life.” Expect to find plenty of voguing, affordable drinks, complimentary food, entertainment, a DJ and great company!





Jams for Fams: A Fundraiser for the Center for Women and Families

Zanzabar

$10 donation | 8 p.m.

This late-night dance party is for those who want to support organizations on the front lines of addressing sexual harassment and abuse in our community. Live music will be provided by Nellie Pearl, Maximón, Pleasure Boys and Kindred DJs. And the $10 suggested donation will go to The Center for Women and Families so it can continue helping victims of intimate partner abuse or sexual violence to rebuild their lives.

SATURDAY

The Roast of 2017 (Dec. 30–31)

The Bard’s Town

$10 | 8 p.m.

To quote the Facebook event page — “New Year’s Eve is a time to look to the future. But first, let’s kick the past right in the dickhole!” This comedy roast is hosted by Character Assassination, but plan on special guest appearances from celebrities such as Wonder Woman, Hugh Hefner, OJ Simpson and more.

4th Annual Yoga Mala for Africa

Muhammad Ali Center

$40-$45 | 1-3 p.m.

More than 100 sun salutations! Join 12 local yoga instructors, representing different studios and styles of yoga, as they guide this unusual yoga class through 100 sun salutations. The point of the class is to “set an intention of health, wellness, community and gratitude that will last throughout the year,” while also raising money for the Africa Yoga Project, its Facebook page says. The Project is a nonprofit that aims to educate, empower and expand employability of youth in Africa through the “transformational practice of yoga.” Register online and be sure to bring a mat, water bottle and towel and arrive 30 to 45 minutes early to sign in.

Hanoi Jane, Dr. Girlfriend, GRLwood, Dolled Up Spinster

Kaiju

$5 | 10 p.m.

The post-punk band Hanoi Jane hasn’t played together in over a year, but this weekend they are getting together for a reunion show! Accompanying them on the stage will be synth-pop band Dolled Up Spinster, new wave band Doctor Girlfriend and scream pop band GRLwood.



SUNDAY

As you already know, Sunday is New Year’s Eve. But if you haven’t made plans yet, be sure to check out LEO’s New Year’s Eve Listings here.