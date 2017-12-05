5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (12/22)

FRIDAY

Louisville Doula Project Presents: Catsmas! Launch party!

The Butchertown Social

No cover | 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Louisville Doula Project is on its way to becoming a nonprofit, which means it’s time for a fundraiser launch party! For those that don’t know, a doula is similar to a midwife, someone who provides support to women before and after childbirth. If that sounds like something you want to support, this party is for you. It includes champagne cocktails, live jazz music at 10 p.m. and locally-made LDP art and apparel. Proceeds help LDP pay for nonprofit application fees, training materials and marketing, so that it can continue providing free doula support. —LEO

Sugar Coated: A Benefit For Coalition For The Homeless

Meta

No cover | 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Sugar Coated is a holiday, dance party with two ways to be a charitable: a) bring a coat or blanket for donation, or b) order something from Meta’s one-off menu, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Coalition For The Homeless. Live music will be provided by DJs John Penn Browning, Matt Anthony, Mint, Kim Sorise, Narwhal, DS, JP Source, Ben, Alexander and Lil Cory who promise to keep things “festive, sparkly and jolly AF, with all vinyl sets!” —LEO

Beats & Eats Vol. X at The Diner

Decca

No cover | 11 p.m.

What better way to celebrate the beginning of a long holiday weekend than with affordable eats and drinks! Grab some friends and head to Decca where you can grub on some delicious dishes — all under $8 — and enjoy drink specials such as $2 beer, $2 Jello shots and a $5 Holla (which is one shot and one beer). To keep things lively, DJ Troye will be spinning all night long. —LEO

SATURDAY

11th Annual Double Eve “Holiday Special”

The Cure Lounge

No cover | 9 p.m.

The Cure Lounge is embracing the “nostalgic charm and warm feel of holiday television from decades past,” with its very own “Holiday Special” party. Watch live as a faux Channel 11 recreates a TV holiday special, but live and on a stage. It will include musicians (Comforter, Years at Sea, Brenda and DJ SpringBreak), performance artist Pamela Lynn McMasters and “A Christmas Carol” from the Louisville Championship Arm Wrestling league. There will also be drinks specials, food and good times for all! —LEO

11th Annual Christmas Bambi Walk (The Real One)

Bambi Bar

$ = Your bar tab | Around 7 p.m.

OK, this one is not for the kids. It’s the 11th Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Bambi Walk. If you’ve never done it… or just heard others talk about it, but been too embarrassed to ask… the Bambi Walk is a bar hop, a time-honored, Louisville tradition. You start at the Bambi Bar, have a drink, walk to the next bar (which is way closer than it sounds), have another drink, and… repeat. Not really sure if anyone actually knows how many stops there are, but… that’s the point! So, pick your ugly sweater up off the floor from last night’s party, put it back on, drink some water, and let’s do this. Oh, drunk caroling is involved too. —Aaron Yarmuth

SUNDAY

It’s Christmas Eve — spend time with family and friends, go see a movie (not the new “Star Wars”) and eat a second meal at a Chinese or Indian restaurant. —Ethan Smith