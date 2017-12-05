5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (12/15)

FRIDAY

Naughty & Nice Christmas Spooktacular

7th Street Haunt

$15-$28 | 8-10:30 p.m.

Whether you identify more with Santa Claus or Krampus, this Naughty or Nice Christmas Spooktacular has something for everyone. If you’re nice, there is the Fort Harmony haunted attraction where you can “save Santa Claus from the holiday villains we all love to hate.” And if you’re naughty, there is the Unit 732 haunted attraction, where “the evil elves are plotting to take over the holidays in Paragon Research Facility.” And it wouldn’t be a holiday event without the opportunity to take photos with the man himself, Santa Claus. The cost is $15 per attraction, or $28 for both, with proceeds going to The Kosair Children’s Hospital.

LFPL Books & Brews Pop-Up

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 5-7 p.m.

You wouldn’t think drinking and reading go well together, but Louisville Free Public Library has found a way to make it work. Show up to Mile Wide Beer Co. this Friday, get a library card and sign up for the adult winter reading program “Books and Brews 502.” By reading books and attending programs at participating bars throughout December and February, you earn points towards winning weekly prizes that include gift cards to local shops and eateries, tickets to shows and more!

SATURDAY

Filthy Gorgeous – Pop Up for N8’s Birthday!

Big Bar

No cover | 10 p.m.

You will usually find N8 hosting these costume-themed dance parties, but this time N8 is the guest of honor! Join Filthy Gorgeous as it invades Big Bar for an “outer space rave” themed party filled with “filthy drink specials, gorgeous people.” All you need is a space-themed outfit (hint: anything with neon and metallic will do), and you’re ready to dance the night away to the music of DJs Trevor Lamont, Regale, John Penn Browning, Mint, JP Source, Lady Carol and more.

Winter Hike

Jefferson Memorial Forest

Free | 9-11 a.m.

Greet the arrival of our suddenly crisp, winter weather with a hike. Volunteers will lead hikers on the Purple Heart Trail in Jefferson Memorial Forest. The trail is 2.1 miles long and rated as moderate in difficulty, which means anyone with the ability to walk up hills with uneven terrain should be fine. The trail follows a steep ridge line with vistas that organizers say are “especially nice in winter when leaves are absent.” Just meet up in the large parking lot by the Tom Wallace Recreation Area to get started. Or if you’ve already walked this trail before, try one of these 10 great hiking trails within an hour drive of Louisville.

SUNDAY

Poses & Beermosas

Goodwood Brewing Co.

$10 | 12-1 p.m.

Tired of drinking beer and watching the NFL on Sundays? Well now you can drink beermosas and do yoga on Sundays! Goodwood’s own Denise Ingle will teach this hourlong yoga class in the brewery which comes with a beermosa at the end. How can a mimosa made with beer taste good, you ask? The answer is: When it’s made by Goodwood, dummy! So bring a mat (and maybe a few rad friends) and start a new Sunday tradition.