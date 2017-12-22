10 things to do under $5 this week in Louisville (12/25)

MONDAY

Christmas Yoga

Yoga East (Germantown)

Donations | 9-10:30 a.m.

Before you head over to a family or friend’s house to celebrate Christmas, spend a little time practicing this “holiday flow based around connectivity and community,” as the Facebook event page put it. This class will include pranayama, meditation and an all-levels Vinyasa flow. All donations go to the International Rescue Committee program, which helps girls in third world countries attend school for one year.

TUESDAY

Trivia Tuesday

River City Drafthouse

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

Test your knowledge of trivial things, and your ability to recall things while inebriated, at this trivia night in the River City Drafthouse. This month’s trivia is sponsored by MadTree Brewing, so select MadTree beers will be a $1 off. Hosted by Michael Hartman, the prizes for this month’s trivia are a $25 coupon for first place, a pretzel for second place and an appetizer for third place. There will also be a few MadTree Brewing Swag Packs up for grabs.

WEDNESDAY

How to Build a Dog and Be a Better Person

Mellow Mushroom (St. Matthews)

Free | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Kentucky Science Center is great for kids. But it also knows how to get adults involved and interested in science… beer! The Science Center is hosting this event at Mellow Mushroom, and if you’re a dog lover (or lover of beer or pizza), you’ll love this event. There will be two presentations on “how man’s best friend may also be man’s best invention.” First is about researchers in Siberia who have been domesticating and cohabiting with silver foxes, and, ultimately forging remarkable attachments and codependency. The second story is about humans partnering with dogs and other animals to teach compassion and empathy… as we naturally tend to care more about the four-legged fur than we do for each other.

Games on Tap

Akasha Brewing Company

Free | 6:30-11 p.m.

This weekly board game meetup is for tabletop gaming enthusiasts and novices. Arrive anytime, choose from over 50 games (classic and modern), or bring your own, grab your drink and settle in for some fun. As the Games on Tap Facebook page says, “come for the games, stay for the booze…or vice versa.” If you can’t make it to this game night, maybe read LEO’s guide to board games nights and tournaments in Louisville to find out about the other gaming nights in town.

GoodFOLK Wednesdays Writers Round

Goodwood Brewing Co.

No cover | 8-10 p.m.

According to Goodwood Brewing Co., GoodFOLK Wednesday was created to “showcase the array of talented writers that Louisville and the region have to offer.” This week, the three singer/songwriters being featured are Jim Needler, Tom Boone, and Dan Bowlds Songs From the Heartland.

THURSDAY

River City Revue: December

The Bard’s Town

No cover | 8 p.m.

The River City Revue showcases emerging writers and their work (either published or award-winning), along with music by a local musician. It’s a night of “excellent food, drinks, music, and poetics,” according to organizers. This month’s featured writers are Lana Dean Highfill, Tyler Curth, Ellyn Lichvar and Hannah Rego. And live music will be provided by Violet Moon, an indie rock band with an electronic edge that includes “city sounds, dark lyrics and heavy electronic drums.”

36th Annual Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration

Catholic Enrichment Center

Free | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend this community-wide Kwanzaa party that will be filled with music, prayer, African drumming and food. This nonreligious holiday is a celebration of culture and history, focused on the Nguzo Saba (or seven principles of African Heritage) which include unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

We Still Like You: Louisville One Year Anniversary

Decca

Free | 8-9:30 p.m.

“We Still Like You”organizers say this show allows comedians to tell “real stories of shame and embarrassment to a crowd of friendly folks while an artist depicts the story live!” Take a seat in the comfy cellar of Decca and enjoy comedy, cheap bar bites, live art by a Jim Bob Brown and stories by Storytellers: Kent Carney, Xtina Kro, Patrick Passafiume and hosts Mandee McKelvey and Chris Vititoe.

FRIDAY

Louisville Vogue Knights No. 6 and Dance Party

The Cure Lounge

No cover | 10 p.m.

Celebrate the end of 2017 and a fresh start in 2018 with “Strange Fruit” — WFPK’s radio show/podcast that bills itself as “musings on politics, pop culture and black gay life.” Expect to find plenty of voguing, affordable drinks, complimentary food, entertainment, a DJ and great company!

Jams for Fams: A Fundraiser for the Center for Women and Families

Zanzabar

$10 donation | 8 p.m.

This event is slightly higher than our usual $5 limit, but the cause is important enough to overlook that. This is a late night dance party for those who want to support organizations on the front lines of addressing sexual harassment and abuse in our community. Live music will be provided by Nellie Pearl, Maximon, Pleasure Boys and Kindred DJs. And the $10 suggested donation will go to The Center for Women and Families so it can continue helping victims of intimate partner abuse or sexual violence to rebuild their lives.