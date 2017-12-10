10 things to do under $5 this week in Louisville (1/1)

MONDAY

15th Annual Townes Van Zandt Tribute

Waylon’s Feed & Firewater

Free | 6 p.m.

Watch as 25-plus local and regional musicians pay tribute to the life and legacy of legendary Texas songwriter Townes Van Zandt. And since the show will be hosted at Waylon’s Feed & Firewater, you’ll also have access to delicious drink specials and appetizers.

Hangover Helper 5K Fun Run

Fleet Feet Louisville

Prices vary | 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

What better way to recover from your New Year’s Eve hangover than with a fun run and a little hair of the dog. This 5K loop will begin and end at Fleet Feet Lou, where you will also find a hot chocolate bar, photo booth, drawings for prizes, swag bags and a flash sale happening in the store. After that, everyone is invited to head over to Molly Malone’s in St. Matthews to enjoy a post 5K buffet ($13) with drink specials on Bloody Marys and mimosas ($5). If you’re expecting a large party for the post 5K buffet, be sure to call ahead to Molly Malone’s to confirm seating.

TUESDAY

LOLville Tonight!

Kaiju

Free | 9 p.m.

LOLville Tonight bills itself as “Louisville’s No. 1 unaired talk show!” Hosted by Emilie Parker Strange, it features some of the most interesting artists, activists and comics in Louisville.

WEDNESDAY

Connecting Conversations: Speakers From The Crowd Part III

1619 Flux: Art + Activism

Free | 5:30 p.m.

Get your brain working at this monthly event. Speakers include community psychotherapist Gregory Chaney on the topic “From Diaspora To ‘Reaspira’ The Human Journey From Mother Africa To Here & Now: Where Do WE Go From Here?”; activist Mariel Gardner on the topic “The Misadventures of an Upstart Activist”; and artist David Marshall on the topic “Finding yourself in the midst of dysfunction.” Drinks and appetizers will be served.

THURSDAY

Mac N Bingo (Every Thursday)

Mac’s Dough House

No cover | 8:30 p.m.

As the Facebook event page put it: “This ain’t your Grandma’s bingo night.” Hosts Kegan Kegley and C. Charles Gilmore keep everyone on their toes with goofy games in between rounds, constantly changing drink specials and a variety of prizes, including cash, gift cards and concert tickets. Best of all, it’s free to play, and every game winner gets a prize! Not to mention, Mac’s Dough House is always serving delicious pizza and appetizers. If you can’t make it to this week’s round of bingo, don’t worry — this is a weekly event that happens every Thursday. —LEO

Legs Akimbo album release show with Ego Trippers & Trouble Sleeping

Zanzabar

$5 | 8 p.m.

Legs Akimbo is releasing their latest CD, and to celebrate, they’re throwing a pretty badass show. Live performances by blisspunk band Legs Akimbo, garage rock band Ego Trippers and alternative rock Trouble Sleeping.

<a href="http://legsakimbolou.bandcamp.com/album/legs-akimbo">Legs Akimbo by Legs Akimbo</a>

Folk is People, Heckler’s Breakfast

Mag Bar

Free | 9 p.m.

Mag Bar is going for quality over quantity with this show featuring live performances by Folk is People — an indie folk band led by singer-songwriter (and dad joke expert) Stacey Bennett — and Heckler’s Breakfast — a trio that combines progressive, alternative, blues and post-punk sounds.

<a href="http://folkispeople.bandcamp.com/album/the-devil-always-comes">The Devil Always Comes by Folk is People</a>

The Vibe Open Mic 2018 Premiere Show with Sabatahj

Nirvana Louisville

$5 | 9 p.m.

This open mic night is all about good vibes and creativity. Performing artists — including spoken word poets, comedians and musicians — are all welcome to take the mic for free. But if you’re just coming to enjoy the show, admission is $5 until 10 p.m. And in between sets there will be a featured artist and a guest DJ to keep the energy up.

FRIDAY

Isle of Eight, GRLwood, Mosquito, Droneroom

The Cure Lounge

$5 | 9 p.m.

This rock show at The Cure Lounge will feature indie rock band Isle of Eight, scream pop band GRLwood, emo rock band Mosquito and ambient rock band droneroom.

<a href="http://isleofeight.bandcamp.com/album/of-chesapeake">Of Chesapeake by Isle of Eight</a>

‘DOPE: Dreaming Of Patterns Everyday’ By Ashley Stewart (Jan. 5–31)

Revelry Boutique Gallery

Free | Times vary

Ashley Stewart’s first solo show at Revelry Boutique Gallery will be a fantastically-playful eye feast. Stewart festoons porcelain and panels with whimsical patterns. A dance of “Glitter Tittz,” cacti, rainbows, clouds and a plethora of other images populate her intricate pattern pantheon. “The patterns I use are representative of the world I see around me. Everything from fashion, texting, female body issues, southwest symbols, and the outdoors inspire my work,” Stewart said about her inspirations. Meet and greet the artist at the opening reception Jan. 5 from 7-10 p.m. during the Republic Bank First Friday Hop. —J. Cobb