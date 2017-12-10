10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in December

Satellite Twin

Kaiju

Friday, Dec. 8

With experimental, menacing garage-rock that’s both fundamentally clever and visceral, Satellite Twin creates sweeping post-rock that hits heavy, with an earnest sort of aggression.

<a href="http://satellitetwin.bandcamp.com/album/the-mechanical-hearts-ep">The Mechanical Hearts EP by Satellite Twin</a>

Kamasi Washington

Headliners

Sunday, Dec. 10

A jazz savant that played on Kendrick Lamar’s latest record, Kamasi Washington is a leading voice in this generations instrumental improv community, carrying a style forward in a sharp and fresh way.



Angel Olsen

Mercury Ballroom

Sunday, Dec. 10

Angel Olsen creates dark, melancholy indie that can range from lo-fi confessionals to golden-hooked quasi-pop and that mostly hits somewhere in-between, with driving, meticulous mid-tempo rock.



Jason Isbell

The Louisville Palace

Thursday-Friday, Dec. 14-15

A former member of the Drive-By Truckers and a contemporary Americana giant, Jason Isbell is one of the greatest songwriters of his generations, falling somewhere in-between the Townes Van Zandt-lead crew of brilliant country music outsiders and gritty Southern rockers.



Maiden Radio

The Butchertown Social

Sunday, Dec. 17

Joan Shelley, Julia Purcell and Cheyenne Mize are three incredible, gifted singer/songwriter/instrumentalists who formed a well-balanced trio of throwback folk full of harmony brilliance. It’s a Christmas show, where they will be selling their new Christmas EP.



The War On Drugs

Brown Theatre

Wednesday, Dec. 20

A dreamy and ambient powerhouse, that’s seen a steady rise in popularity over the last five years or so, The War On Drugs’ last three records have been some of the best rock albums of the 2010s.



Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters

Zanzabar

Saturday, Dec. 23

An alt-country band with a rock-n-roll heart, Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters have smokey honky-tonk sensibilities that throws dark lyrics and big instruments into a blender.



Unknown Hinson

Zanzabar

Saturday, Dec. 30

A satirical crooner that claims to be a vampire, Unknown Hinson plays a strange and entertaining show. He’s also the voice of Early Cuyler on “Squibillies.”



St. Paul & The Broken Bones

The Louisville Palace

Sunday, Dec. 31

For a soul-infused New Year’s Eve at a large, seated venue, this is your choice.

