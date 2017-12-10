10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in December

Satellite Twin
Kaiju
Friday, Dec. 8
With experimental, menacing garage-rock that’s both fundamentally clever and visceral, Satellite Twin creates sweeping post-rock that hits heavy, with an earnest sort of aggression.
Kamasi Washington
Headliners
Sunday, Dec. 10
A jazz savant that played on Kendrick Lamar’s latest record, Kamasi Washington is a leading voice in this generations instrumental improv community, carrying a style forward in a sharp and fresh way.
Angel Olsen
Mercury Ballroom
Sunday, Dec. 10
Angel Olsen creates dark, melancholy indie that can range from lo-fi confessionals to golden-hooked quasi-pop and that mostly hits somewhere in-between, with driving, meticulous mid-tempo rock.
Jason Isbell
The Louisville Palace
Thursday-Friday, Dec. 14-15
A former member of the Drive-By Truckers and a contemporary Americana giant, Jason Isbell is one of the greatest songwriters of his generations, falling somewhere in-between the Townes Van Zandt-lead crew of brilliant country music outsiders and gritty Southern rockers.
Maiden Radio
The Butchertown Social
Sunday, Dec. 17
Joan Shelley, Julia Purcell and Cheyenne Mize are three incredible, gifted singer/songwriter/instrumentalists who formed a well-balanced trio of throwback folk full of harmony brilliance. It’s a Christmas show, where they will be selling their new Christmas EP.
The War On Drugs
Brown Theatre
Wednesday, Dec. 20
A dreamy and ambient powerhouse, that’s seen a steady rise in popularity over the last five years or so, The War On Drugs’ last three records have been some of the best rock albums of the 2010s.
Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters
Zanzabar
Saturday, Dec. 23
An alt-country band with a rock-n-roll heart, Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters have smokey honky-tonk sensibilities that throws dark lyrics and big instruments into a blender.
Unknown Hinson
Zanzabar
Saturday, Dec. 30
A satirical crooner that claims to be a vampire, Unknown Hinson plays a strange and entertaining show. He’s also the voice of Early Cuyler on “Squibillies.”
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
The Louisville Palace
Sunday, Dec. 31
For a soul-infused New Year’s Eve at a large, seated venue, this is your choice.
Tycoons Of Teen, Cat Casual, GRLwood, Delighters
Mag Bar
Sunday, Dec. 31
For a punk-infused New Year’s Eve at a small dive bar, this is your choice.
