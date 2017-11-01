Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absured

CJ’s goes to back of class | Thorn

A thorn to The Courier Journal for burying the lede, we can only presume, out of spite. LEO Weekly was first in the news media — and only so far — to publish details of greater Louisville’s bid to become Amazon’s second headquarters. The CJ wrote a story that drags readers through oldish news — 237 other bids were made — and “The New York Times reported this week that Amazon has acknowledged competition is extreme …” And then, eight paragraphs in, we get to the news: “Locally, LEO Weekly published information this past week on the Louisville area’s application.” The story then regurgitates our story. Classy, CJ.

Poor elderly? Sleep outside | Thorn

The Louisville Metro Council must hate old, poor people. The CJ says it rejected affordable housing for seniors in Prospect, overturning the city planning agency’s unanimous support and saying the project was too big, in the wrong spot and too close to a gas station. Hmm… That sounds like the 28-, 29- and 34-story towers proposed for next to Cherokee Park and at one of the worst intersections in the city. We bet the Council allows this one because… rich people.

Homophobe sent home | Rose

Judge W. Mitchell Nance gets a rose for recognizing that he is a homophobic nut-bag who is not up to the job of hearing family court cases. He says he will resign, even as he faces investigation on ethics and misconduct claims. Such as… refusing to hear adoption cases involving gay and lesbian adults. Good riddance.

Death panel unconstitutional | Thorn

Gov. Matt “Oblivious” Bevin got whacked in court again, this time for an obviously unconstitutional and cruel ploy to protect bad doctors and hospitals. A judge rejected a new law that requires victims of malpractice to submit their claims to a state panel (so is this the death panel?) before getting a day in court.

Kentucky music y’all! | Rose

The prestigious Oxford American literary magazine’s latest issue is about Kentucky music, including pieces from LEO writers Michael L. Jones, who “digs up the black roots of ‘Happy Birthday,’” and Minda Honey, who wrote about Louisville musician James Lindsey.