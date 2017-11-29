Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd

Jurich, let it go… no, just go | Thorn

Arrogant, disgraced former UofL Athletic Director Tom Jurich needs a hobby. He told Courier Journal that “Papa John” Schnatter’s critical remarks about the athletic department in the spring were a “setup.” “He didn’t know what he was saying … It came out of his mouth, but it didn’t come out of his mouth. That was all a script,” Jurich told Courier Journal.

Key$tone cops | Thorn

The city gave the police $1.2 million for overtime to boost patrols in the face of an unabated homicide surge. But the department had used more than half of the allotted overtime money in the first six weeks, a WDRB investigation found. One officer worked 196 hours — 116 hours of overtime — including a 19-hour day and two 17-hour days. No policies force officers to rest or avoid relentless shifts. Did violent crime go down with all of this OT? Went up…

Creationism = creating facts | Thorn

We’ve questioned the lack of local op/eds in CJ, why give Ark Park scalawag Ken Ham ink to boast about park attendance? Why should we believe a man whose trope is to dispute facts with faith?

Advertisement

The West End, invisible… again | Thorn

As much as some in Louisville would like to think The West End does not exist, it does. But you won’t find it on a map in the latest Food & Dining Magazine. To be fair, the magazine does list West End restaurants.

We can drink ourselves smart | Absurd

Louisville is the drunkest city in Kentucky: 16.3 percent of adults drink “excessively,” compared to the nation’s 18 percent, making us 14th lowest, the blog 24/7 Wall St. reported. The bad news: “Heavy drinking cities tend to have better educated, higher earning, and — counterintuitively — healthier populations than cities with the lowest excessive drinking rates.”