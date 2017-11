Last Friday, the night before the performance of the Louisville Orchestra’s “The Greatest: Muhammad Ali,” we hung out at the final dress rehearsal, taking behind-the-scenes photos. “The Greatest” was composed by Teddy Abrams, directed by Jubilant Sykes — who also performs — and featured Rhiannon Giddens (founding member of the Grammy-award winning band Carolina Chocolate Drops) and Jecorey “1200” Arthur, among others.

