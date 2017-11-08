Jesus & Mary Chain and two more concerts not to miss this week

Louisville Music Awards

Thursday, Nov. 9

Bomhard Theater

The fifth annual Louisville Music Awards recognizes some of the best musicians in the city, celebrating “the diverse artists, pioneers, fans and businesses” that make up the local scene. Among the awards this year are Album of the Year, Song of the Year and also 10 genre-related categories that range from pop/rock and hip-hop to bluegrass and blues.

The Jesus & Mary Chain

Saturday, Nov. 11

Headliners

With walls of cool and calculated shoegaze, the snarky, distant vocals to match, plus an excellent ability to blend in pop structures without losing their edge, The Jesus & Mary Chain has carved out an original and innovative body of work. They create art rock that doesn’t seem to take itself too seriously, and have always given themselves room to change or evolve, veering in several directions over the years, none of which have steered them wrong.



Tyler Childers

Saturday, Nov. 11

Zanzabar

Similar to Sturgill Simpson, who produced his last album, Tyler Childers is a singer-songwriter whose Americana partially leans back into ‘70s outlaw, but also looks to modernize country in a way that’s refreshing. With direct, emotionally-driven lyrics that are delivered quite and conversational, kind of like early Ryan Adams, Childers’ songs are gems saturated in sadness.

