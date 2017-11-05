5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (11/3)

FRIDAY

Take it easy, you got a busy weekend ahead of you.

SATURDAY

Eastern Conference Final: Louisville City FC vs New York Red Bull

Louisville Slugger Field

$16-$40 | 7:30 p.m.

Think of the Eastern Conference Final of the USL like the Final Four of NCAA basketball. The winner of this match plays in the USL Championship, and to make things even more interesting, Lou City lost its shot at the championship last year to the same team! So the stakes are high for this playoff/grudge match, and the team could use a packed house of rowdy soccer fans for this game.

‘The Greatest: Muhammad Ali’ by the Louisville Orchestra

The Kentucky Center

$27-$85 | 8 p.m.

Teddy Abrams’ composition, “The Greatest: Muhammad Ali,” will have its world premiere during the Louisville Orchestra’s 80th season. It takes one to know one. Ali, in many ways, earned the title of “The Greatest.” Abrams is on his way; he’s young yet and has a way to go. Let’s just call him “The Great” (a title the Louisville Orchestra has earned as well). The musical production (it doesn’t qualify as just music) features Jecorey “1200” Arthur as Ali, singers Jubilant Sykes and Rhiannon Giddens, choreography by Rosie Herrera and Olivia Dawkins as the narrator. Abrams will conduct the Louisville Orchestra. —Jo Anne Triplett

LouiEvolve

Copper & Kings Distillery

$10 | Noon-8 p.m.

LouiEvolve is a day of hip-hop, art, culture and brandy (thanks to Copper & Kings), celebrating the “future of hip-hop” by highlighting artists who “push society forward through this revolutionary art form.” Check out the Derby City All-Styles Dance Battle (with a $250 grand prize); spoken word performances by B. Shatter and Jalen Posey; kids activities with Girls Rock Louisville and the Louisville Free Public Library; a full bar and food vendors; and, best of all, live music by La Espada, Peter Wesley, Prounoun, Sasha Renee, JBoys, Bryan Bandit, Kori Black, DJ Future and more. —Ethan Smith

Derby City Cup (Nov. 4–5)

Joe Creason Park

$5 per vehicle | Times vary

The Derby City Cup brings professional cyclocross racing to Louisville. Over 900 competitors will converge on Joe Creason Park to compete in various races over two days. In cyclocross, riders blast down trails, often carrying their bikes over obstacles. You can still register to compete in events for men, women — there’s even a boys and girls 12-and-under race — as well as team events. Not interested in competing? Try the course out at your own pace, (free!) on Friday at 2 p.m., Saturday at 3:15 p.m. and Sunday at 11:55 a.m. If you’d rather leave the biking up to the pros, just go watch and hit the B4 Festival. The fee for that is $5 per vehicle, with beers from Against the Grain Brewery, BBQ from Mark’s Feed Store and Sweet Martha’s Southern Recipe, and live music by Wax Factory and Gas Money. Cowbells are encouraged. —Aaron Yarmuth

SUNDAY

3rd Annual Garbage Fail Kids Art Show (Nov. 5–17)

Seidenfaden’s Cafe

Free | 7 p.m.-4 a.m.

Halloween is over, but Seidenfaden’s Cafe keeps the spirit of spooky alive with this “gross and ghoulish” art show. The Garbage Fail Kids Art Show is a “homage to the macabre and humorous Garbage Pail Kids trading cards,” and a chance for you to meet the deranged artists behind these grotesque pieces of beauty. So grab a drink, grab some grub and grab a barf bag for this art show.