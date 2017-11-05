5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (11/24)

FRIDAY

Light Up Louisville

Louisville Metro Hall

Free | Noon-10 p.m.

If you have kids, or a nostalgia for the holiday season, join Mayor Greg Fischer for the 37th annual Light Up Louisville. Santa arrives at 8 p.m. to flip the switch, but before that, you can skate on the ice rink at Fourth and Jefferson streets, shop at one of the many vendor booths, enjoy live entertainment at 4 p.m. and watch the Lots of Lights Parade at 6:30 p.m. —LEO

Kaiju’s Third Birthday (Nov. 24–26)

Kaiju

$5 Friday-Saturday; Free Sunday | Times vary

Over the last three years, Kaiju has established itself as one of the best places to catch local bands, as it seems to always have its finger on the pulse of the best new acts around town. This weekend, it is celebrating its birthday with more than 20 bands — including Bird Zoo, GRLwood, Belushi Speed Ball and Maximon — on Friday (starting 6 p.m.) and Saturday (at 3 p.m.), followed by a brunch at noon Sunday, with comedy performances later that evening. —Scott Recker

SATURDAY

UofL vs. UK Football Parties

Locations vary

No cover | 12 p.m.

Can’t make it to Lexington for the biggest rivalry football game in the state? Relax, you can attend one of these tailgating parties for your fix of football and rowdy fandom. Holsopple Brewing is throwing a “Governor’s Cup Taproom Tailgate” with its Paula’s Pilsners for $3 a pint. The FlavaVille Food Truck will provide the grub (including gourmet chili) and, in between the hard hits, you can play some cornhole. And The Sports & Social Club is having a “Bragging Rights!” party with drink specials, including a 22-ounce, souvenir “Red & Blue” mug of Budweiser or Bud Light for $4. The club will also give away two tickets to the coming New Year’s Eve party. —LEO

Dog Pack Walk

Barkstown Road (Highlands location)

Free | 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Join Saving Sunny, Inc. and Barkstown Road for this dog pack walk through The Highlands neighborhood. This is an all-inclusive dog walk, which means dogs of all breeds and varying levels of social skills are welcome, as long as they are leashed. And since it will be “Small Business Saturday,” feel free to veer off the walk and into one of the many dog-friendly business along Bardstown Road for some holiday shopping. —LEO

9th Annual Under $50 Art Show (Nov. 25–Dec. 30)

Liberty Tattoo & Art Parlor

No cover | 6-9 p.m.

Over 30 artists who work in a variety of mediums will join forces this holiday season for the Under $50 Art Show. As the name suggests, all of the artwork for sale will be $50 or less, making it the perfect place to buy a holiday gift while also celebrating local artists. Proceeds from the art show will also support Falls City Community BikeWorks, which provides tools and expert instruction to anyone willing to refurbish bicycles for people in need of reliable transportation. —LEO

SUNDAY

As the Thanksgiving weekend comes to a close, take advantage of the sunny weather to hike one of these “10 great hiking trails within an hour drive of Louisville.” Or have another beer. Either way, do you boo.