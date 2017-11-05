5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (11/17)

FRIDAY

An Evening for the People’s Acupuncture Clinic

Kaiju

Suggested donation $7 | 6 p.m.

To raise financial support and awareness for the Healing Team of Black Lives Matter and the People’s Acupuncture Clinic, Kaiju is hosting one hell of a show with music, food and general bizarreness. Live music will be provided by The Human Project, GRLwood, SCZ and Bird Zoo. Food will be available for purchase from El Lobo Bailando, and general craziness can be expected from Octo Claw’s Bizarre Bazaar. Proceeds will help fund Healing Sundays at People’s Acupuncture Clinic, which provides a sliding scale of treatments in conjunction with BLM Louisville. —Ethan Smith





Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Nov. 17–18)

The Kentucky Center

$35 and up | 7:30 p.m.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was published over 20 years ago. That’s right, this classic children’s book and movie series is entering its second generation of child fans. The Louisville Orchestra brings the second story, “The Chamber of Secrets,” to you on a 40-foot screen while the Orchestra performs the score throughout the movie. So whether it’s your child who wants to go, or your inner-child who wants to relive the magic, this will be a unique Harry Potter experience. —Aaron Yarmuth





SATURDAY

NerdLouvia 2017 (Nov. 18–19)

Tim Faulkner Gallery

Prices vary | Sat. 12 p.m.-1 a.m.; Sun. 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

“Nerrrrrrrrrds!” —Ogre, “Revenge of the Nerds” (1984). As we learned from this movie, when nerds come together, society wins. NerdLouvia is Louisville’s only tabletop gaming convention, and the main fundraising event for Nerd Louisville. (…Look it up. They do a lot for nerds across the city, including for at-risk youths.) You can play in casual or tournament games of your favorite, classic board, role-playing and card games, such as Dungeons & Dragons, Call of Cthulhu, Pathfinder and more. This is a 21-and-over nerds event only, and will offer a cash bar and food trucks. —LEO

Advertisement

Surface Noise One-Year Anniversary Bash

Surface Noise

Free | 7 p.m.

With the intent of being a place to find gems and to act as a cultural nerve center for hanging out and talking about music, Surface Noise opened on Baxter Avenue a year ago. Situated directly across the street from Magnetic Tape Co., Surface Noise helped fill in a block that’s seen a few interesting additions lately. On Saturday, the store celebrates its one-year anniversary, with guest DJs, gift card raffles and refreshments. —Scott Recker

SUNDAY

Owsley Sundays at the Speed

Speed Museum

Prices vary | 12-5 p.m.

In case you forgot, Sundays at the Speed Museum are free! So why not spend your lazy Sunday exploring the vast collection of world-renowned art housed in this magnificent museum. And while you’re there, you could check out a percussion performance by the UofL Percussion Department from 1-3 p.m. in the Music Gallery. Guests will be encouraged to walk around the instruments and performers during the performance to get an up-close look at marimbas, timpani, vibraphones, steel drums and multi-percussion sets.