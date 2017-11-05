5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (11/10)

FRIDAY

Pep Rally for Louisville City FC

Fourth Street Live!

Free | 4-6 p.m.

For the first time in club history, Louisville City FC has made it to the USL Championship game! But before the big game against the Swope Park Rangers, Mayor Greg Fischer and the team are hosting a pep rally to “gear up” the players, coaches and fans. The championship game is on Monday, Nov. 13 at Louisville Slugger Stadium.

SATURDAY

November Bierhalle

German American Club

Free | 5-10 p.m.

Join the German American Club in its bierhalle (think indoor biergarten) for a night authentic German cuisine and live music by The Rounder Brothers. Foods for sale include schnitzel, jägerschnitzel, zigeunerschnitzle, spätzle, bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad, sauerkraut balls and, of course, pretzels and beer cheese.

Tweed Ride Louisville 2017

Vic’s Classic Bikes

Free | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Embrace your inner dandy or quaintrelle at this bicycle ride, which emphasizes “style over speed. Elegance over exertion.” This vintage-themed ride starts at Vic’s Classic Bikes (on Baxter Avenue) and travels to Old Louisville for a group photo before a picnic at Waterfront Park. While any bicycle is acceptable, cyclists are expected to dress in “traditional British cycling or vintage attire,” and any effort to “recreate the spirit of a bygone era,” is appreciated. Prizes will be awarded for the most “dapper gent, sassy lass, and genteel bike.” —LEO

Tails on Trails Dog Adoption Hike

Jefferson Memorial Forest

Free | 4-5 p.m.

Louisville Metro Animal Services is partnering with Jefferson Memorial Forest volunteers to take adoptable dogs out for a 1.3 mile walk at Scott’s Gap. It’s sure to be a great day for every dog from the Metro Animal Shelter, but it could also be the day that you find your new best friend. All dogs are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and free for adoption. Yes, all dogs will have a great day, but all are looking for a home. —Aaron Yarmuth

SUNDAY

Seventh Annual Tattoos Against Cancer

Tattoo Charlie’s (All locations)

$30 (minimum donation) | 9 a.m.-1 a.m.

Over the last six years, Tattoo Charlie’s has raised over $45,000 for Meghan’s Mountain, which supports quality of life issues for children dealing with cancer. The tattoo artists are donating their time, talents and tools to giving you the body art you’ve been looking for, while both of you are helping support children and their families as they go through cancer treatments. If you were ever considering your first tat… or looking to fill some open skin space, this is a great reason and time to go for it. —Aaron Yarmuth