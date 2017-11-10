10 things to do under $5 this week in Louisville (11/20)

MONDAY

Community Yoga

Tim Faulkner Gallery

$5 suggested donation | 6-7 p.m.

The Kentucky Yoga Initiative, which strives to create “possibility and empowerment in each person’s life,” is bringing a community class to Tim Faulkner Gallery. This power yoga class will give everyone an opportunity to “stretch, build strength, have fun and empower your life!” If you don’t have your own mat, one can be borrowed at the gallery.

Run and Recover

Great Flood Brewing Company

Free | Run at 6:30 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.

To help all you runners out there who feel a little tight after a run, The Derby City Run Club is hosting a run and yoga session for all levels. The run will begin at Great Flood Brewing Company at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a yoga class at 7:30 p.m. And after all that, be sure to grab a few brews with your newfound running/yogi buddies.

Indoor Ultimate Frisbee Pickup

Mockingbird Valley Sports Complex

Free | 9-11 p.m.

If you’re capable of running and have thrown a frisbee in your lifetime, then you are eligible for this pickup game of ultimate frisbee. Ultimate frisbee is a non-contact, team sport that looks like someone mashed up soccer and American football, and added some frisbees for shits and giggles. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate in this indoor game, just be sure to bring a white and a dark shirt because subbing will be happening on the fly. Snacks, gatorade and, more importantly, beer will be available for purchase at the complex. For rules on how to play, click here.

Altered State: Painting Myanmar in a Time of Transition (Nov. 20–Jan. 10)

Louisville Free Public Library (Downtown)

Free | Times vary

You may have seen Myanmar (also known as Burma) in the news recently for extreme acts of violence towards the Rohingya minority in the country. But this art exhibit asks that you don’t “paint all Burmese as intolerant nationalists and instead recall the words of the German philosopher Friedrich Schiller that ‘art is the daughter of freedom.’” Join the UofL Center for Asian Democracy and Louisville Free Public Library for an exhibit of paintings from contemporary Burmese artists. The collection presents a selection of work that highlights different perspectives of a society in transition.

TUESDAY

Kaijuesday presents: Slideshow!

Kaiju

Free | 9-11 p.m.

To fend off the horrors of Tuesday, the day when you realize you’re only two days into your workweek, there is Kaijuesday. It’s a rotating series of comedy shows that are “always different [and] never normal.” This week’s series is “Slideshow!” a comedy show with a visual twist that could, if you were high as an astronaut, be construed as educational.

Vinyl Night

Galaxie

Free | 8 p.m.

Vectortone’s Vinyl Night is a living, neighborhood mixtape. Just bring a vinyl, sign up and hear your favorite songs played over the speakers. It’s a lovely way to discover new music with your fellow Louisvillians.

WEDNESDAY

Thanksgiving Eve

Four Pegs

Free | 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Chances are, you are going to be spending Thanksgiving with your family. But what about your second family (aka friends)? Spend a special friendsgiving at Four Pegs where you will find food and drink specials: $1 Bürger beer, $3 wells, $4 select drafts and $4 pretzel and beer cheese.

Beer & Bingo Night

Old Louisville Brewery

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Old Louisville Brewery is also celebrating friendsgiving, a holiday that I just made up but am now doubling down on, with beer and bingo! Bingo will begin at 7 p.m., but show up early to ensure seats for you and your friends. The bar will have complimentary popcorn and snacks, but feel free to bring your own food or have it delivered.

A Thanksgiving Party for the House of Ruth

KWEEN

$5 suggested donation | 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

This “queer family function” is for those in the LGBTQ community who need a different kind of family. As the Facebook event page says: “We may not always love the families that we are born into, but we are able to create our own!” This is a night of fun and support hosted by Anya Androvna, with live music provided by DJ Brios and performances by drag queens Zsa Zsa Gabortion, Uhstel H. Valentine, Zoe H Zahara and Corabelle Bundy Jolie. Proceeds benefit the House of Ruth, which offers housing and support for those who are HIV-positive, as well as their family members.

THURSDAY

It’s Thanksgiving, which means your only goals should be avoiding conversations about politics, overeating and taking a turkey-induced nap. Godspeed people, you can do this!

FRIDAY

Light Up Louisville

Louisville Metro Hall

Free | Noon-10 p.m.

An obese, old man with ties to a slave factory in the Arctic Circle is coming to town! I don’t know why, but kids seem to love this guy. So if you have kids, or a nostalgia for the holiday season, then join Mayor Greg Fischer for the 37th annual Light Up Louisville. Santa won’t arrive to light up the holiday lights display until 8 p.m., but before that, you can skate on the ice rink at Fourth and Jefferson streets, shop at one of the many vendor booths, enjoy some live entertainment at 4 p.m. and watch the Lots of Lights Parade at 6:30 p.m.