10 things to do under $5 this week in Louisville (11/6)

MONDAY

Tibetan Sand Mandala for Healing (Nov 6–11)

Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion

Donations | Times vary

Watch as eight Tibetan Buddhist monks spend five days “meticulously and prayerfully” creating a sand mandala from grains of colored sand — millions of them. This mandala will be dedicated to “healing in our community, country and world.” During construction, the monks will accept special requests for healing prayers to be made during the ritual. The opening ceremony is on Sunday (Nov. 4) at 4:30 p.m., construction takes place from Monday to Thursday at 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Friday at 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with a dissolution ceremony on Saturday (Nov. 11) at 5 p.m.

The Cure Lounge

$5 | 8 p.m.-midnight

This isn’t your typical night of drag and dancing. This is a night of “performances with no rules.” Hosted by the drag queen Zsa Zsa Gabortion, or “Miss Gabortion if you’re nasty,” with performances by the goregous queens Ava Johnson, Beverly Hellz, Diana Rae, Zoe H Zahara, Osteo Ferocious, Uhstel H. Valentine and LaNaysia Marie. Live music will be provided by DJ Springbreak Forever.

TUESDAY

LOLville Tonight!

Kaiju

Free | 9-11 p.m.

Tuesday, the blandest of weekdays, just got a lot more interesting with the edition of LOLville Tonight! Hosted by stand-up comedian Emilie Parker Strange, LOLville Tonight! is the city’s No. 1 unaired late-night talk show, which showcases local comedians, activists and anyone else worthy of being on Louisville’s only late night talk show.

Movie Night: ‘Terminator 2’

Great Flood Brewing Co.

Free | 8-11 p.m.

Join Great Flood Brewing Co. for a screening of our favorite film about two killer robots from the future duking it out. The screening of “Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” starts at 8 p.m., but feel free to go early for some tasty brews to enhance the cinematic experience, or stay late to play some N64.



WEDNESDAY

11th Annual Anne Braden Memorial Lecture

duPont Manual High School

Free | 5:30-7 p.m.

Dr. Rhonda Y. Williams is a historian, author and guest speaker for this year’s Anne Braden Memorial Lecture, where she will deliver a lecture on “The Evidence of Things Done: Learning Lessons of Struggle in the 21st Century.” A limited number of Williams’ books “Concrete Demands: The Search for Black Power in the 20th Century” and “The Politics of Public Housing: Black Women’s Struggles Against Urban Inequality” will be given out at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. The annual memorial lecture is a part of the UofL Anne Braden Institute for Social Justice Research’s mission to “bridge the gap between academic research and community activism for racial and social justice.”

Games on Tap

Great Flood Brewing Co.

Free | 6:30-11 p.m.

This weekly board game meetup is for tabletop gaming enthusiasts and novices. Arrive anytime, choose from over 50 games (or bring your own), grab your drink and settle in for some fun. As the Games on Tap Facebook page puts it, “come for the games, stay for the booze…or vice versa.”

Emma Dilemma, Sheri Streeter, droneroom

Cure Lounge

$5 | 9 p.m.-Midnight

Cure Lounge is hosting a night of “rad songwriters playing rad songs and some weird guy who doesn’t sing or really write songs!” Rad songwriters include Emma Dilemma from Nashville, Tennessee and Sheri Streeter from Louisville, and from the “weird guy” category is an improv guitarist named… droneroom.

THURSDAY

The Spins!

Against The Grain Brewery

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Be a part of a nationwide listening party at Against the Grain Brewery, where you can hear the “mind melding, unique sounds” of St. Vincent’s fifth studio album, “Masseducation.” Go for the music and beer, and who knows, you may walk away with your very own vinyl.



FRIDAY

Active Heroes Wellness Festival (Nov. 10–11)

Waterfront Park

Free | Times vary

In honor of Veterans Day weekend, join the Active Heroes Wellness Festival, which raises money for the Active Heroes mission to fund “physical, educational and emotional programs in an effort to eliminate suicide.” The Wellness Festival begins Friday at the Waterfront Park Festival Plaza with a “massage area, jin shin jyutsu area, yoga classes, a pop-up wedding area, business partner area and a peer mentor training area.” The festival continues Saturday with a 5K run through Waterfront Park, which starts on the North Great Lawn, but that costs a bit more than $5 ($40, to be exact).