10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in November

Guns N’ Roses
Friday, Nov. 3
KFC Yum Center
The infamous, late-‘80s, hair-metal overlords have reformed with several core members for the first time in more than two decades, bringing their “Not In This Lifetime” tour to Louisville.
Cory Branan
Saturday, Nov. 4
Zanzabar
A punk-influenced, country-leaning singer-songwriter, Corey Branan writes sharp and distinct songs that are evocative and clever.
Rmllw2llz (Album Release)
Friday, Nov. 10
Copper & Kings Distillery
One of Louisville’s most talented rappers, Rmllw2llz is set to release his new record, Concerto No.9 Movement II, and if it’s anything like the pointed and fluid hip-hop in the track below, it’ll be top-notch.
GRLwood
Friday, Nov. 11
Kaiju
Originally a solo project, and now a two-piece, GRLwood is a visceral, guitar-and-drums attack that’s based in blues, but punk to the core, forming a sound that has incredible range, lead by zero-to-60 vocals that croon, then scream.
Waxahatchee
Friday, Nov. 11
Zanzabar
There’s never been a bad Waxatchee record, but the new one is probably the best. Sonically, it’s an amalgam of the first three records, pulling bits and pieces of what worked on each, from the gritty and dark aspects of American Weekend to the golden hooks of Ivy Trip. And, lyrically, it’s poetic story songs that hit another level.
The Jesus & Mary Chain
Saturday, Nov. 11
Headliners
The renowned ‘90s shoegazers, who this year released their first album in quite some time, are set to bring walls of guitar fuzz and cool and calculated lyrics — and the new record, Damage & Joy, proves they’re still on the top of their game.
Lady Gaga
Monday, Nov. 13
KFC Yum Center
The pop megastar who pairs Bowie-like style with bubblegum melodies, Lady Gaga is one of the most recognizable musicians out there.
Into The Great Wide Open: A Celebration of Tom Petty
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Headliners
Jim James, Katie Toupin, Adam Turla, Cheyenne Mize, members of White Reaper and more Louisville musicians will pay tribute to the late great Tom Petty with a night of covers.
Second Story Man
Saturday, Nov. 25
Zanzabar
In October, Second Story Man released their first record in eight years, pivoting their sound a bit in an interesting and atmospheric directions, establishing thick wall of sound.
White Reaper
Saturday, Nov. 25
Headliners
From burning fuzz-punk to big, arena-influenced rock that sounds like it chain smokes cigarettes in an ‘80s Camaro, White Reaper’s sound has grown and mutated, always maintaining the core of what they do well as a band, but also proving they have plenty of ideas and foresight to not fade away.
