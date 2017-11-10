10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in November

Guns N’ Roses

Friday, Nov. 3

KFC Yum Center

The infamous, late-‘80s, hair-metal overlords have reformed with several core members for the first time in more than two decades, bringing their “Not In This Lifetime” tour to Louisville.



Cory Branan

Saturday, Nov. 4

Zanzabar

A punk-influenced, country-leaning singer-songwriter, Corey Branan writes sharp and distinct songs that are evocative and clever.



Rmllw2llz (Album Release)

Friday, Nov. 10

Copper & Kings Distillery

One of Louisville’s most talented rappers, Rmllw2llz is set to release his new record, Concerto No.9 Movement II, and if it’s anything like the pointed and fluid hip-hop in the track below, it’ll be top-notch.



GRLwood

Friday, Nov. 11

Kaiju

Originally a solo project, and now a two-piece, GRLwood is a visceral, guitar-and-drums attack that’s based in blues, but punk to the core, forming a sound that has incredible range, lead by zero-to-60 vocals that croon, then scream.

<a href="http://grlwood.bandcamp.com/album/2-fags-demo">2 FAGS DEMO by GRLwood</a>

Waxahatchee

Friday, Nov. 11

Zanzabar

There’s never been a bad Waxatchee record, but the new one is probably the best. Sonically, it’s an amalgam of the first three records, pulling bits and pieces of what worked on each, from the gritty and dark aspects of American Weekend to the golden hooks of Ivy Trip. And, lyrically, it’s poetic story songs that hit another level.



Advertisement

The Jesus & Mary Chain

Saturday, Nov. 11

Headliners

The renowned ‘90s shoegazers, who this year released their first album in quite some time, are set to bring walls of guitar fuzz and cool and calculated lyrics — and the new record, Damage & Joy, proves they’re still on the top of their game.



Lady Gaga

Monday, Nov. 13

KFC Yum Center

The pop megastar who pairs Bowie-like style with bubblegum melodies, Lady Gaga is one of the most recognizable musicians out there.



Into The Great Wide Open: A Celebration of Tom Petty

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Headliners

Jim James, Katie Toupin, Adam Turla, Cheyenne Mize, members of White Reaper and more Louisville musicians will pay tribute to the late great Tom Petty with a night of covers.



Second Story Man

Saturday, Nov. 25

Zanzabar

In October, Second Story Man released their first record in eight years, pivoting their sound a bit in an interesting and atmospheric directions, establishing thick wall of sound.



White Reaper

Saturday, Nov. 25

Headliners

From burning fuzz-punk to big, arena-influenced rock that sounds like it chain smokes cigarettes in an ‘80s Camaro, White Reaper’s sound has grown and mutated, always maintaining the core of what they do well as a band, but also proving they have plenty of ideas and foresight to not fade away.

