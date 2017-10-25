Record Review: Watter — “History of the Future”

History of the Future, Watter’s sophomore record, explores well beyond the band’s initial trajectory, adding a wider scope and scale to their compositions. This iteration of Watter, replete with a roster of guest musicians, feels like a natural extension, a modern update on Western music through the lens of instrumental indie. The end result is cinematic, at times muscular, as in the song “Macho Milano,” but Watter maintains a sense of mystery throughout. You can tell this is the dawn of a new era for the band.

<a href="http://watter.bandcamp.com/album/history-of-the-future">History of the Future by Watter</a>

Advertisement