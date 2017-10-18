Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Avalanche of poop | Thorn

tRump wants Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback to be the U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. (Read: using religion to discriminate.) It would be a soft landing for Brownback, after he screwed his state by slashing taxes on the voodoo theory it would boost the economy. No, it crippled Kansas, so his own party killed his plan. Now, Gov. Matt “Oblivious” Bevin has hired Brownback’s policy director to work in his administration, The Courier-Journal says. Shit really does roll downhill…

Bevin is no weed eater | Thorn

Again, our Governor in Brief has said Kentucky will not legalize marijuana (or gambling) to rescue the pension system. Bevin said “a lot of toked-up people gambling” would not help the state. What?! That sounds like fun and a great way to raise money. Regarding Colorado, where weed is legal, he told WHAS’ Terry Meiners, “There are people overdosing based on ingestion of products that are edibles and things.” Really? Certainly you can overeat edible pot and want to die, but overdose? Maybe on Doritos.

Good thing it is not called Grenadesville! | Absurd

And in other not-the-Onion news, the governor awarded the city of Paintsville as winner of his “Beautify the Bluegrass Initiative.” Why? First on the list of noted accomplishments, Bevin crowed, city leaders “rallied local volunteers to repaint city hall and five other downtown buildings …”

The Courier-Journal lite | Thorn

We are waiting, CJ, for you to resume arts coverage and a consistent, local op/ed voice. After getting rid of your last arts writer and editorial page director, you now give us non-local, wire arts stories and op/ed pieces, except for greatness from Marc Murphy, Ricky L. Jones, Al Cross and Ben Carter (but please stop printing bizarro columns from the so-called think tanker who wrote: “Universities to blame for opioid crisis and high out-of-wedlock births.”) And, hey… we see you shrank the USA Today section.

Proof Pitino is full of shit | Absurd

Overpaid, under-managed UofL Coach Rick Pitino is selling his 5,100-square-foot house. It has five full bathrooms and a half bath, The CJ reported.