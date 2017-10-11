Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Gov. Troll | Absurd

Gov. Matt “Oblivious” Bevin trumpted a tweet last week of this meme. So much to unpack here. Let’s start with: Trump voters don’t like their moms? Bevin thinks it is funny to mock his constituents? What happened to that “together we stand …” quote you like to reel off, governor? Does this tweet do anything to bring the state together, or does it mean you represent only Trump voters? It is time, Matt, to act like a real governor.

UofL priority? not education | Thorn

Soon-to-be-gone UofL Athletic Director Tom Jurich was compensated $19,279,710 over seven years, an average of $2.76 million per year, with his taxable income last year alone hitting $5.3 million — more than the university set for its departments of Biology ($3.3 million), English ($4 million), History ($2.4 million) or Mathematics ($3.5 million), The Courier-Journal reported. Oh, and the tour-de-reality package of stories by Andrew Wolfson also found that Rick Pitino would get 98 percent of the current deal with Adidas, not the athletics department, let alone, you know… real students. Wolfson also ended the debate about whether UofL sportsball pays for itself: $7 million-a-year subsidies from UofL kept it out of the red for the past two years. Imagine if that money was spent on, you know… teaching kids…

No Coke, no Pepsi… Ale-8-one | Rose

Also in The CJ: MilkWood and 610 Magnolia Chef Edward Lee will no longer serve Coke products. “I wouldn’t spend my hard-earned cash from customers and buy commodity hormone-fed beef … And yet I have been taking that hard-earned money and buying soda pumped up with tons of sodium, sugar and chemicals.” Instead, he said, he will serve Ale-8-One, Nehi, Boylan and Cheerwine. Still not exactly health food, but we approve. As for caffeine, well… Diet Ale 8 (44 milligrams per 12 ounces), Ale 8 One (37) and Coke (34), with Mountain Dew (55) comes in at No. 1.