Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

At least now someone seems in charge at UofL | Rose

A bouquet to UofL interim President Greg Postel for inheriting a flaming pile and working hard to turn UofL back into a… rose. Getting rid of philandering, cheater Rick Pitino. Getting rid of toxic enabler Tom Jurich. Working to rescue the university’s accreditation… Still, the to-do list is too long for this page.

Darryl and the Cardinal’s other Darryl | Thorn

How do you follow up a scandal involving hookers and underage boys? Get the FBI’s attention because of wire fraud and payoffs. What’s next for UofL? Well, maybe we will all wake up in bed next to Suzanne Pleshette — this nightmare will have been just a cheesy ‘80s sitcom with Rick as Darryl and Tom as his other brother Darryl. We just hope the U.S. Justice Department’s next target is busting that monopoly that is the NCAA.

Bevin: laws, shmaws… | Thorn

Gov. Matt “Oblivious” Bevin Trumpted on Twitter: “To all those political opportunists who are seizing on the tragedy in Las Vegas to call for more gun regs… You can’t regulate evil.” Our pick for best response is from U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who represents the Sandy Hook Elementary School where 20 children were shot to death. “I await your proposal to rescind Kentucky’s laws banning assault, murder and arson. One of government’s core functions is to regulate evil.” Or, guvnuh, did you get rid of those laws already as part of your red tape reduction program?

Where the leaders have no name | Rose

“Unnamed citizens” have been working with the city to keep parking free at Waterfront Park. They would pay the $240,000 that somehow the city cannot find on its own. The Courier-Journal also reported that the city is working on a long-term solution.

Way to teach them | Thorn

Whoever put up this banner over I-64 (we are looking at you, St. X) must have parents who voted for Trump.