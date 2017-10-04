Sara Soltau: In Parts

A classical violinist with an experimental edge, Sara Soltau is clearly a student of the past, but also forges her own path by blurring genres and generations. A nod to some of Soltau’s favorite composers and writers, In Parts features pieces created by Johann Sebastian Bach, Kaija Saariaho, Victoria Bond and Robert Andrew Scott and even a cover of Bob Dylan’s “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.” During the three interludes, Soltau and saxophonist/composer Jacob Duncan push the boundaries of their instruments, getting into a dark, distant, unsettling and powerful realm that recalls some of John Cale’s work — pieces that set the tone for the rest of the record’s ability to be both beautiful and twisted.

Advertisement