Miracle Drug: How Much Is Enough

Cut from a bygone era of classic hardcore punk, Miracle Drug is staffed with a who’s who of scene veterans, who not only bring talent honed by years in the trenches, but also a willingness to dig deep into the genre. You can hear the growth from their demo, which focused more on an ’88 style of hardcore, blast beats and breakdowns. On How Much is Enough, Miracle Drug has widened their scope to include some metal and indie elements. Songs such as “Jury’s Edge” showcase that evolution, a comparably slow build into fist pumping righteousness. This is mosh music for Generation Fuck Trump, for anyone out there looking to channel rage through creativity.

