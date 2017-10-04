Insect Policy: Low Heels

On Low Heels, Insect Policy eschews even the pretense of convention, stripping their sound down to a series of extended jams, unfiltered by the editing block. As such, the music can, at times, be challenging, a cacophony of competing ideas, an un-carved block waiting for further instruction. Still, it’s a testament to the band in terms of how well-formed these ideas can be with what would seem minimal effort to the contrary. The band ties together their disparate concepts into interesting pieces, and certainly attributable to the talent and vision of the band’s members.

Advertisement