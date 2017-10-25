Halloween is time for all things grotesque and spooky, including what we’re drinking. So, why not create a sinful libation to wow your crew with on this witchy holiday? Rabbit Hole Distilling Brand representative Ryan Easterly has us covered with the “Howl in the Holler,” a twist on a classic cocktail called “The Blinker.” This blood-red refreshment, served up in a coup glass, will surely delight and terrify the masses, with a grotesque (and edible) bloodshot eyeball garnish to top it off.

The Howl in the Holler:

1.5 ounces Rabbit Hole Bourbon

1 ounce blood orange juice

0.5 ounces raspberry demerara syrup (a simple syrup made by reducing one part raspberries and one part demerara sugar)

Splash of lime

Combine all ingredients, shake and strain into coup glass

Bloodshot eyeball garnish:

Stuff one lychee (from a can, in syrup, often found in Asian markets) with a blueberry to create eye

Drizzle with beet juice for

bloodshot effect

Drop into cocktail