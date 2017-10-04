The Filipino Snares: Part Time Machine

There is sense of urgency that informs this sophomore release, which builds on the jangly indie-pop of their earlier work. Where Tut Tut, their debut release, focused on Beach Boys-style harmonies and a laid-back vibe, Part Time Machine is a post-punk blast cut from the same cloth as Joy Division, updated with contemporary sounds not dissimilar to Viet Cong or even Radiohead. Punctuated by Air-like lo-fi drum and key interludes, The Filipino Snares rely equally on atmosphere building and solid, groove-oriented hooks. There is enough variety on the album to keep your attention, but a cohesive vision nonetheless, that remains compelling throughout.

