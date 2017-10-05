5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (10/6)

FRIDAY

The St. James Court Art Show and Louisville UnFair (Oct. 6–8)

St. James Court and Mag Bar

Free | Times vary

The St. James Court Art Show (Old Louisville) is on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. One of the best art fairs in the country, it has official and unofficial sections that span the streets around Central Park. It’s full of art, people-watching and carny food. One of the unofficial parts (maybe “officially unofficial” since it’s been around since 1997) is the Louisville UnFair(Second and Magnolia Streets behind the Magnolia Bar & Grill). It features affordable art by local artists that’s on sale on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. —Jo Anne Triplett

SATURDAY

2017 Louisville Solar Tour

Copper & Kings

Free-$15 | 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

We’re told we shouldn’t politicize issues after a disaster or tragedy. Well… screw that. We need to take an all-of-the-above approach to combating climate change. The 10th Annual Louisville Solar Tour starts at Copper & Kings, where experts will provide an overview of solar’s social, environmental and financial impacts. A bike and bus tour ($15) will follow, taking you to solar sites, including houses, churches and businesses. The tour ends at Apocalypse Brew Works — a solar-powered brewery — where food trucks and refreshments will welcome you for a solar social. —Aaron Yarmuth

A Yoga Celebration in the Gardens!

Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Donations | 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

You know that every time you scrape yourself out of bed and through a yoga class you always think: I really should do this more often. Well, get yourself up for some outdoor yoga this Saturday morning… you will thank yourself when it’s time to start eating and drinking Saturday night. It’s for all levels and includes various forms, from Hula Hoop Vinyasa to Kaleidoscope Yoga. This is a donation-based event with proceeds going to the Botanical Gardens, so show your support for this latest effort to green Louisville. And don’t forget your yoga mat. —Aaron Yarmuth

SUNDAY

South Points Buy Local Fair

Iroquois Amphitheater

Free | 12-4 p.m.

Support and discover the diverse local businesses and culture of Louisville’s South End with LIBA, the Louisville Independent Business Alliance. Independent businesses will be on hand with local craft beer, wine and food vendors for a day of fun in the park. There will also be a kids’ area, music and more. —LEO

2017 Louisville Cocktail Competition

The Green Building

$10 | 4-6 p.m.

Celebrate the city’s rich cocktail history at the Louisville Cocktail Competition. The best bars and bartenders from the region will be there to show off their skills and specialty recipes. There will also be food from LOX, the new “lunch/brunch concept from the partners of RYE.” Competing bartenders include Damien Cooke of Reg Hog, Josh Neloms of Galaxie, Jeremy Johnson of Meta, Scott Freese of RYE, Calvin Philley of El Barrio, Davy Butterworth of Decca, Dante Wheat of Butchertown Social, Cillian Browne of Proof and Travis Shireman of Red Herring. Entry fee is $10 and comes with one drink ticket, each additional drink ticket is $5.