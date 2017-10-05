5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (10/20)

FRIDAY

Va Va Vamp (Oct. 20, 21, 27, 28)

Art Sanctuary

$35 VIP; $25 general admission | 8 p.m.

The “Twilight” series almost killed the “sexy vampire.” But the Va Va Vixens, with its “tantalizing mix of classic striptease, circus, uproarious comedy, variety acts and stunning group dance sequences,” brings it back to life. The latest show, Va Va Vamp, is billed as a “hauntingly gorgeous spectacle of vampires and all creatures of the night! They will sing. They will dance. They will fly.” So if you have a kink for the ghoulish things that go bump in the night, run like hell to this devilishly seductive show. A portion of the proceeds go to Art Sanctuary and its mission to support local artists. —Ethan Smith

Monster Mash 2017

Tavern on Fourth

$35 before; $30 day of | 7-11 p.m.

Put on your best Halloween costume for this bash benefitting The Arrow Fund’s work with animals. There will be a costume contest with cash prizes, live and silent auctions, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, complimentary appetizers and drinks and live music by DJ Derby City Diva. And proceeds will fund The Arrow Fund’s mission to provide “medical treatment to animals who are victims of extreme torture, abuse, and neglect.” —Ethan Smith

SATURDAY

Fried Chicken Throwdown

ReSurfaced: Liberty Build

$1 a ticket, $2-3 tickets a taste | 12-5 p.m.

Chefs from some of the city’s best restaurants will compete against each other. But who is the sure winner? You are, because you a chance to taste the best fried chicken in Louisville. Chefs will compete for cash prizes in three categories, Best Fried Chicken ($500), Best Vegetarian Side ($250) and Best Dessert ($250). The winners are selected by “people’s choice.” Proceeds benefit Slow Food Bluegrass, which is dedicated to helping the community to understand “the value of good, clean and fair food.” —LEO

Autumn Dark Market

Haymarket Whiskey Bar

Free | 6-11 p.m.

Tired of the same old art markets in the same old neighborhoods? Well, if you don’t mind the occasional vampire trying to drink that blood, you can join the Dark Market for the autumn edition of its “curated night time oddities and art market.” Participating artists include Valentine Hassen, The Louisville Krampus Parade, Kyle Howell of Howell Oddities, Magpie, Dick Starr, Jamie Wix of Dark Beautiful Things, Whitney Carpenter, Lady Vanessa, Unorthodox, Jada Lynn Dixon, Tony Dixon, Mia Snell and Mandi Meadows. There will also be “creepy tunes” by DJs Thulsa Goon and Talamasca. Not to mention, your in Haymarket Whiskey Bar, so plenty to (responsibly) drink. —LEO

SUNDAY

KevFest 2017

Baxter’s 942

$10 donation | 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

In honor of “the fearless, lovable guitarist/songwriter/singer” Kevin McCreery, who recently lost his battle with small cell prostate cancer, 20 national and local bands will play at Baxter’s 942 this Saturday. If music isn’t your thing, you can always join Baxter’s 942 for the KevFest Breakfast Brunch as well. Money raised will go toward McCreery’s final expenses and Shirley’s Way, which “helps cancer patients by paying their bills while receiving treatment.” If you can’t make it to the event, please donate to McCreery’s gofundme page. —LEO