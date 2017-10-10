10 things to do under $5 this week in Louisville (10/2)

MONDAY

Community Yoga

Tim Faulkner Gallery

$5 suggested donation | 6-7 p.m.

The Kentucky Yoga Initiative, which strives to create “possibility and empowerment in each person’s life,” is bringing a community class to Tim Faulkner Gallery so everyone can have the opportunity to “stretch, build strength, have fun and empower your life!” This power yoga class will be taught by Mimi Hahn, and mats can be borrowed at the gallery. —Staff

Taco and Movie Monday!

Old Louisville Brewery

$6 | 5-10 p.m.

Head down to Old Louisville Brewery and “have a nice, cold pint and wait for this Monday to blow over,” with a screening of one of the greatest horror-comedies of all time: “Shaun of The Dead.” And in between laughs you can enjoy a beer and taco special for just $6, or splurge a little on some beef or chicken tacos, empanadas or a quesadilla provided by Sabor Latino. Movie starts at 7 p.m. —Staff





TUESDAY

The Mothra: Ghosts!

Kaiju

Free | 9-11 p.m.

Kaiju’s “The Mothra” is a regular storytelling show that gives local comedians a chance to drop the bits and punchlines to share true, usually-humorous stories from their lives. This month’s theme is “G-G-G-Ghosts!” The show will be hosted by Mandee McKelvey, with storytellers Sean Smith, Misty Stine, Stephen Holthouser, Chris Vititoe, Rebecca Sanders and Kate Sedgwick. —Ethan Smith

Redlining in Louisville

Shawnee Public Library

Free | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Joshua Poe, the local urban planner and researcher behind the interactive map “Redlining Louisville: The History of Race, Class, and Real Estate,” will be at the Shawnee Public Library for another discussion about the history of race, class and real estate in Louisville.” Poe will discuss “how lenders use race, class, and the number of immigrant families to determine a neighborhood’s value,” and “how Louisville became one of the most segregated cities in the country.” —Staff

WEDNESDAY

Horror Classics

Butchertown Social

Free | 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Butchertown Social Cinema is hosting a double-feature night with two horror classics, Dracula and Frankenstein. The night begins with the 1931 “Frankenstein” at 9 p.m. and is followed by “Dracula” from the same year. It’s a chance to see where it all began — two horror icons that have stood the test of time with haunting shots that make superb “use of shadow and light that is true movie magic, and scores that are as influential as the monsters themselves.” —Staff





Free Screening: ‘An Outrage’

Speed Art Museum

Free | 6 p.m.

As Americans, we are reminded that, in many ways, we have never reconciled with our racist failures of the past. “An Outrage” is a short documentary — 30 minutes — about lynching in the American South, shot on site in six different lynching locations. It tackles the issues of the past head-on, and will be followed by a discussion on racial issues facing us today. The panel includes UofL faculty: Elizabeth M. Jones, Cedric Merlin Powell and Enid Trucios-Haynes. —Aaron Yarmuth

Dead Neighbors, Wax Astro, White Knight

The Cure Lounge

$5 | 9:45 p.m.

Chill out at The Cure Lounge with the “90’s inspired slacker punk stylings,” of Dead Neighbors. Local band and “alternative rockers,” Wax Astro will also be playing with “heavy psych jamsters,” White Knight.

THURSDAY

Nation of Language, GRLwood, Doctor Girlfriend

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.

Start the weekend early at this show with New York’s own post-punk/new wave band, Nation of Language. There will also be acts by Louisville’s own scream pop/genderfuck band GRLwood, and new wave/dream pop band Doctor Girlfriend whose interests include watching “Grosse Pointe Blank” “until our eyes bleed.”

FRIDAY

The St. James Court Art Show and Louisville UnFair (Oct. 6–8)

St. James Court and Mag Bar

Free | Times vary

The St. James Court Art Show (Old Louisville) is on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. One of the best art fairs in the country, it has official and unofficial sections that span the streets around Central Park. It’s full of art, people-watching and carny food. One of the unofficial parts (maybe “officially unofficial” since it’s been around since 1997) is the Louisville UnFair (Second and Magnolia Streets behind the Magnolia Bar & Grill). It features affordable art by local artists that’s on sale on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. —Jo Anne Triplett

First Friday Art!

NuLu

Free | All day

The Louisville Photo Biennial dominates October’s Republic Bank First Friday Hop.

Cressman Center for Visual Arts (100 E. Main St.): UofL’s Hite Art Institute is showing “Overshadowed” through Oct. 28. It features images from the Aug. 21 solar eclipse. The opening reception for the exhibition is during the First Friday Hop at 6-8 p.m.

garner narrative (642 E. Market St.): Kevin Warth’s “Home Sweet Home” has it’s opening during the First Friday Hop from 6-9 p.m. (it runs through Oct. 27). Also during First Friday, garner narrative is hosting a photomontage book launch of Derek Goodwin’s “Louisville Defiance.”

Paul Paletti Gallery (713 E. Market St.): Paul Paletti, director of the Louisville Photo Biennial, is showing “That Much Further West: Three Visions from New Mexico” by Kirk Gittings, Jan Pietrzak and Phillip V. Augustin. It will be up through Sept. 30.

Swanson Contemporary (638 E. Market St.): “ALUMINATURE” by Jenny Zeller is on display through Oct. 28. The title of the exhibition is wordplay on Zeller’s photographs of nature that are printed on aluminum.

Zephyr Gallery (610 E. Market St.): “PROJECT 19: The Prolonged Gaze,” showing through Oct. 22, is not a Louisville Photo Biennial exhibition but features paintings by Tiffany Calvert, Vian Sora and Nhat Tran. There will be an artist talk on Oct. 19 from 6-8 p.m.

—Jo Anne Triplett