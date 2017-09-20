Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Snakes in the bluegrass

Save Our Pensions is running online ads urging lawmakers to fix the worst pension system in the country — our state’s. Sounds good, right? But The Lexington Herald-Leader reported it actually is run by a trio whose other group helped reelect U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell. It includes uber-conservative blogger Bridget Bush. She is married to Donald Trump’s pick for the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, who wrote that slavery and abortion are the “two greatest tragedies in our country.” Now, about your pensions…

‘Out, damned spot!’

Wouldn’t it be great if you could vanquish your enemies by simply replacing them? Gov. Matt “Macbeth” Bevin now wants the state constitution changed so he alone can appoint the attorney general. Why? Because Attorney General Andy Beshear — you know, the one who was elected — is trying to make Bevin follow state laws.

The west end screwed… again and again and…

The city gave a Rubbertown chemical plant a break on air-pollution rules, The Courier-Journal reported. Mayor Greg Fischer released a non-statement… something to do with improved emissions, progress, monitoring and blahdy blah…

‘i want to jam it with you’

Yes! St. Matthews quickly quashed a ridiculous plan for an eight-floor apartment-retail complex on Shelbyville Road near Hubbards Lane. Why not just build it in the road — same effect on traffic.

Embattled cliché

How many more times will local news media refer to embattled Metro Councilman Dan Johnson as “embattled”? Whenever they write about him.

What about ‘get hard’?

Regarding his, uh… “official” business trip to Fort Knox during the eclipse, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told The Washington Post that Kentuckians “took this stuff very seriously. Being a New Yorker, I don’t have any interest in watching the eclipse.” Dear LEO founder U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth tweeted: “The guy who made the ‘Entourage’ movie thinks he knows what people want to watch. Hysterical.”