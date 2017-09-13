Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Screw the west end… again! | Thorn

To keep parking free at Waterfront Park, a board member suggests using money meant for extending the park into The West End. Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said it would put the project’s future at risk. “And why in the world would we do that on the back of West Louisville where we’re having so much positive growth?” she told The Courier-Journal. Just imagine trying to meter Cherokee Park…

No pot for you, Kentucky | Thorn

No gambling or pot smoking to rescue us from our $40-billion pension problem, or so says Gov. Matt “Oblivious” Bevin. “It is not going to happen while I’m governor,” he said about legalizing weed, on WHAS Radio’s Leland Conway program.

Another statue of a racist | Thorn

While Louisville fixates on the Castleman statue, it might consider the one behind the downtown library depicting George D. Prentice (1802-1870), whose newspaper merged to create The CJ. His writing stoked anti-Catholic and anti-foreigner feelings, which some say led to the Bloody Monday riots, during which 22 people were killed.

What we really demand is… | Absurd

The CJ ran this odd correction: A story “accurately quoted some protesters chanting against the Trump administration’s actions on DACA. However, the protest organizer said they should have been saying, ‘No bans, no walls, sanctuary for all.”’ The original story quotes protesters as saying: “… no sanctuary for all.” Protesters didn’t know what they were saying?

Fire copywriter? | Absurd

Some nattering ninnies of Facebook have questioned a new restaurant’s name: Waylon’s Feed & Firewater, in St. Matthews. A 1910 article in The Sacred Heart Review says the word “firewater” came from when trappers thought selling Native-Americans liquor led to more deals on pelts. The traders diluted the liquor with water, “but the Indians learned that good whisky poured on a fire would cause it to flame up, whereas had the whisky been diluted the fire would be quenched. It was by this simple experiment that the term ‘fire-water’ became a common word among Indians.” So is the name a problem, or is this just another hollow, social media takedown?