Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Weaponizing your tax dollar | Thorn

“This has caused heartburn for Bevin.” That is just one email released in a lawsuit over whether Gov. Matt “Oblivious” Bevin’s administration is unlawfully closing abortion clinics. Planned Parenthood says Bevin threatened to block millions of dollars from UofL Hospital if it signed a transfer agreement with the abortion provider. “I believe it gives us more than enough reason to terminate our agreement because we cannot afford to put all that money at risk,” a hospital lobbyist said in an email, The Courier-Journal reported. A trial is set for Sept. 6.

How Al Capone went down | Thorn

Speaking of UofL, disgraced and ejected UofL Foundation President James Ramsey was paid more than any other officer at a public university foundation — $2.4 million in 2014, The CJ reported. “That was the most for any public university foundation officer or employee in the United States, excluding payments to coaches for major college sports programs.” And, as a result, he could be a target for the IRS.

‘Under His Eye’ | Thorn

Also at UofL, the new Board of Trustees’ unwritten policy is to muzzle all members except the chairman when talking with the press, The CJ said. So much for transparency.

Time to air it out in public | Rose

Good on the Metro Council for pushing to keep parking free at Waterfront Park, after the park’s board voted — with no public hearing — to charge $3 for three hours, five days a week. We want a closer look at how the Waterfront spends its money before turning to parking fees for revenue. And we hope the board reverses itself, because charging a fee is, as The CJ opined, like… umm… “charging people for air.”

Proud of UofL pride practices | Rose

UofL earned five out of five stars in the 2017 Campus Pride Index for its “institutional commitment to LGBTQ-inclusive policy, program and practice.”

Cruel and unusual pun | Thorn

It is bad enough that Clarksville felt it had to kill 200 Canada geese. But then The CJ made light of the animals’ executions, ending a story on the travesty by noting “… their goose was cooked.”