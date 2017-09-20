Louisville photo biennial 2017 photos you need to see in person

Think of the photographs on these pages as an enticement. The 21 images, approximately 1/100th of the works on display, are your introduction to this year’s Louisville Photo Biennial, or LPB.

With 53 venues, 60 exhibitions and up to 2,000 photographs by local, national and international photographers — well, that’s a lot to see.

But make sure to see as many as you can in person.

Art is a communication between the artist and the viewer. To really understand the artist’s expression, it needs to be one-on-one. Colors are more brilliant (reproduction sometimes dulls them or changes them altogether), details are revealed and the impact of the “whole” is inescapable. If a particular piece of art doesn’t resonate with you, move on to find one that does.

In addition, there are exhibition openings, panel discussions and artists’ talks.

Technically, the Photo Biennial has already started. While the official dates are Sept. 22-Nov. 11, some of the shows have already begun and others will end after the stated mid-November date.

Because of his expertise in photographic technical skills, I always pay attention to what Biennial cofounder Paul Paletti is showing at his gallery. This year it’s work by his friend Kirk Gittings in “That Much Further West: Three Visions from New Mexico” (with Jan Pietrzak and Philip V. Augustin).

The Paul Paletti Gallery is also featuring “Finding Heaven in a Holler” by Shelby Lee Adams, a photographer well known for his black and white scenes of Appalachian life. Paletti considers it one of the most important shows of the LPB because it’s Adams’ first all-color exhibition.

Other exhibitions I’m looking forward to seeing include Jeffery Parrish’s personal photographs of his friend, singing legend David Crosby, at Copper & Kings.

The group exhibition “Altered Perception” at Metro Hall tackled the question, “When is a photograph not a photograph?” The artists set out to prove you don’t even need a camera. The resulting images are their attempts to solve their own existential question.

Moremen Moloney Contemporary has a knock-out twofer: “African Gold” by Adam Shulman and “Confront” by Vinhay Keo.” The photographs are visually stunning in their strong portrayals of people of color and, in Keo’s case, sexuality.

Another highlight is the new connection made with Cincinnati’s FotoFocus. “There’s a dream there,” said Paletti. “We’re trying to partner together. FotoFocus adds synergy, each to the other. They do even year photo biennials; we do odd years. The more traffic we can get between Cincinnati and Louisville, the better.” An all-day symposium on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Cincinnati is part of the official 2017 LPB calendar.

This year’s Biennial is dedicated to artist Julius Friedman, who died in July. He was already scheduled to show his photography at Unique Imaging Concepts and, as that old saying goes, the show must go on. Friedman was planning to display all new work but didn’t have the chance to do it before succumbing to leukemia. The opening reception for “Botanica” on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6-9 p.m. is sure to be well-attended in his honor.

There is also another local angle to this year’s LPB. Friedman was one of several photographers using the dye sublimation process on metal plates. These high definition photo panels, branded as ChromaLuxe, are manufactured by Universal Woods, Inc., located in Bluegrass Industrial Park. Paletti has advised the company on the concerns of fine art photographers, and, because of that relationship, Universal Woods is now a sponsor for the LPB.

The Louisville Photo Biennial opening party is at 21c Museum Hotel on Friday, Sept. 22 from 8-11 p.m. The printed brochure is available at the venues, as well as on the website, with additions and changes as needed.

Louisville Photo Biennial

Sept. 22-Nov. 11

louisvillephotobiennial.com

Free

Where to see the LOUISVILLE PHOTO BIENNIAL

1619 FLUX: ART + ACTIVISM

1619flux.org

“Witnesses”—Sept. 22-Dec. 22

21C MUSEUM HOTEL

21cmuseumhotels.com/louisville

“Pop Stars! Popular Culture and Contemporary Art”—Through March 31

“The Village” by Adi Nes—Sept. 22-Dec. 31

“Object(s) of Desire”—Sept. 22-Dec. 31

849 GALLERY (KENTUCKY COLLEGE OF ART + DESIGN AT SPALDING UNIVERSITY)

kycad.spalding.edu

“Not If But When” by Brian Ulrich—Oct. 13-Nov. 17

ART SANCTUARY GALLERY

art-sanctuary.com

“Urban Abstraction” by Jonas Wilson—Through Sept. 24

“Terms of Isolation” by Joe Mays — Oct. 6-29

ARTS COUNCIL OF SOUTHERN INDIANA

artscouncilsi.org

“Photo Mix” by David Becker, Bruce Frank & Kevin Dickman—Oct. 6-Nov. 11

ARTSEED GALLERY

artseed.art

David Becker, David Imbrogno & David Modica—Sept. 29-Oct. 20

“People and Their Passions” by Kimberly Carroll Raber—Sept. 29-Oct. 20

BERNHEIM ARBORETUM AND RESEARCH FOREST

bernheim.org

“Foto Forest: Photographic Selections by Bernheim Artists in Residence”—Oct. 1-Dec. 29

CARNEGIE CENTER FOR ART & HISTORY

carnegiecenter.org

Laura Hartford—Sept. 29-Nov. 25

“Capturing Contemporary Cuba” by Ray Wallace—Sept. 29-Nov. 25

CHESTNUTS AND PEARLS GALLERY

chestnutsandpearls.com

“On the Road” by Bussert Photography—Sept. 22-Nov. 11

“Rhythms and Flows” by Kristin Warning—Sept. 22-Nov. 11

CLARKSVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

jefflibrary.org

Student Show—Oct. 14-Nov. 11

COPPER & KINGS

copperandkings.com

“DAVID CROSBY: Portrait of an Artist at 75” by Jeffery Parrish—Sept. 22-Nov. 11

CRAFTS(S) GALLERY & MERCANTILE

craftslouisville.com

“Italia Con Amore” by Dobree Adams—Sept. 22-Oct. 27

CRESSMAN CENTER FOR VISUAL ARTS (UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE)

louisville.edu/art

“Overshadowed”—Sept. 22-Oct. 28

EDENSIDE GALLERY

edensidegallery.com

“Black & White Silver Prints” by Fred DiGiovanni—Oct. 1-31

FIRST LIGHT GALLERY

firstlightgalleryky.com

“The Garden Variety” Photo Contest—Sept. 22-Nov. 11

FOX DENTISTRY

drsmannandfox.com

“My World in the Details of Place” by Adam Brown—Through March 29

FRAZIER KENTUCKY HISTORY MUSEUM

fraziermuseum.org

“Family Gathering: Linda Bruckheimer’s Kentucky”—Oct. 5-Jan. 8

GALERIE HERTZ

galeriehertz.com

“PROCESSES” by Douglas Taylor and Bruce Campbell—Sept. 24-Oct. 31

GALLERY 104

(ART ASSOCIATION OF OLDHAM COUNTY)

aaooc.org

“Oldham County: A Perspective in Black & White”—Oct. 10-Nov. 12

GARNER NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY FINE ART

garnernarrative.com

“home sweet home” by Kevin Warth—Oct. 6-27

HEALTHY HOUSE ART GALLERY (LOUISVILLE GROWS)

louisvillegrows.org

“Wounding the Earth/Wounding Ourselves; Healing the Earth/Healing Ourselves”—Sept. 22-Nov. 11

JAMES BOURNE GALLERY

facebook.com/jamesbournegallery

“The Way I See It” by John Gilkey—Sept. 29-Oct. 20

JANE CHANCELLOR MOORE GALLERY

janechancellormooregallery.com

“Formenlehre” by Rhett L. Beck—Sept. 25-Dec. 1

JEFFERSONTOWN HISTORICAL MUSEUM

jeffersontownky.gov

“Through the Lens” by Judy Rosati and Bee Buck—Sept. 22-June 15

JEFFERSONVILLE TOWNSHIP LIBRARY

jefflibrary.org

Deborah Brownstein—Sept. 22-Nov. 11

KENTUCKY CENTER FOR AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE

kcaah.org

“A Salute to Muhammad Ali”—Through Dec. 29

KENTUCKY DERBY MUSEUM

derbymuseum.org

“Man o’ War”—Through Dec. 31

KENTUCKY FINE ART GALLERY

lesliespetzcustomframing.com

“Ballet Photographs of Sam English”—Sept. 21-Oct. 31

KENTUCKY MUSEUM OF ART AND CRAFT (KMAC MUSEUM)

kmacmuseum.org

“Portraits/Positions” by Paul Mpagi Sepuya — Sept. 22-Nov. 12

LETTERSONG CALLIGRAPHY STUDIO & GALLERY

lettersongstudio.com

“Journey to Myanmar” by JoAnn Staashelm—Sept. 22-Nov. 11

LOUISVILLE METRO HALL

louisvilleky.gov

“Altered Perception” by Mitch Eckert, C.J. Pressma & Jenny Zeller — Through Jan. 12

LYRIC THEATRE GALLERY

lexingtonlyric.com

“Lexington Camera Club: New Work”—Oct. 6-Dec. 15

THE MAMMOTH ART SPACE

themammoth.org

“Fresh Air Cure” An Outdoor Photography Exhibit”—Sept. 22-Nov. 11

MCGRATH ART GALLERY (BELLARMINE UNIVERSITY)

bellarmine.edu

“Sarah Martin: Expectations”—Oct. 2-27

METRO ARTS CENTER

louisvilleky.gov

“Photographs and Hand-built Pinhole Cameras” by Danny Drake—Oct. 2-Nov. 3

MOREMEN MOLONEY CONTEMPORARY

moremoloneygallery.com

“Confront” by Vinhay Keo—Through Oct. 13

“Africa Gold” by Adam Shulman—Oct. 20-Nov. 18

MUHAMMAD ALI CENTER

alicenter.org

“Available Light: Photography by Bud Dorsey”—Through Jan. 5

“In the Shadows” by Howard Bingham” — Through Jan. 21

OPENCOMMUNITY ARTS CENTER

thegalleryisopen.com

“Unearthed” by Rebecca Rose and Jennifer Greb—Sept. 29-Nov. 1

PAT HARRRISON FINE ARTS + DESIGN GALLERY (IVY TECH COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN INDIANA)

ivysofad.org

“Escape”—Oct. 5-Nov. 10

PATIO GALLERY (JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER)

jewishlouisville.org

Annika Klein—Sept. 22-Nov. 11

PAUL PALETTI GALLERY

paulpalettigallery.com

“That Much Further West” by Kirk Gittings, Philip V. Augustin and Jan Pietrzak—Through Sept. 30

“Finding Heaven in a Holler” by Shelby Lee Adams—Oct. 1-Dec. 31

PHOTOGRAPHIC ARCHIVES GALLERY (UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE)

louisville.edu/library/archives/photo

“Drive” by Sarah Lyon — Oct. 5-Dec. 22

PYRO GALLERY

pyrogallery.com

“Experimenting with Light” by Keith Auerbach—Through Oct. 2

REVELRY BOUTIQUE GALLERY

revelrygallery.com

“It’s A Beautiful Life”—Oct. 7-Nov. 1

SCHNEIDER HALL GALLERIES (Uofl)

louisville.edu/art

“Adhar/Sky/Ciel” by Jean-Francois Martin, Iain A. Monk & Ruairidh Macdonald—Sept. 28-Nov. 3

SOJOURN ARTS & CULTURE

sojourn-arts.com

“Every Path is Viable” by Jerry Ryan Brubaker—Sept. 24-Oct. 22

SPEED ART MUSEUM

speedmuseum.org

“Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art”—Through Oct. 14

“Southern Elegy: Photography from the Stephen Reily Collection”—Through Oct. 14

STEAM CENTER GALLERY (PURDUE POLYTECHNIC)

purdue-steam-center.com

Rosalie Rosenthal—Sept. 22-Nov. 11

STUDIOWORKS BY ZOOM GROUP

zoomgroup.org

“Out of Frame”—Oct. 6-Nov. 25

SWANSON CONTEMPORARY

swansoncontemporary.com

“ALUMINATURE” by Jenny Zeller—Sept. 27-Oct. 28

UNIQUE IMAGING CONCEPTS

uniqueimagingconcepts.com

“Botanica” by Julius Friedman—Sept. 22-Nov. 11

WAYSIDE EXPRESSIONS GALLERY

waysidechristianmission.org

“Silver” by Bruce Cook, Fred DiGiovanni and David Modica—Oct. 1-31

WEST STREET ART CENTER

facebook.com/weststreetartcenter

“Shibumi” by Peter Dusek and Matt Gatton—Sept. 30-Jan. 15