5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (9/1)

FRIDAY

PRF BBQ Louisville 2017 (Sept. 1–3)

Monnik Beer Co., Mag Bar, Cure Lounge

$10-$15 | Times vary

The PRF BBQ brings four days of high-energy rock to multiple venues across town, ranging from slick indie to waves of heavy noise. On Thursday, the festival kicks off at Monnik Beer Co., before moving to Mag Bar on Friday, and then finishing up at the Cure Lounge on Saturday and Sunday. We took a look at the festival’s sizable lineup to throw out a few suggestions of what bands you should make sure to catch here. —Scott Recker

SATURDAY

Worldfest (Sept. 2–4)

The Belvedere

Free | 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

The 15th-annual Worldfest was cancelled Friday because of the rain, but organizers said it is a go for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. So get out your bumbershoot and join a celebration of the diversity that is Louisville. Over 70 local and regional entertainers will perform throughout the four days, including “African drumming, reggae to Indian, Celtic, Arabic, Latin, Caribbean music and more.” More than 100 vendors will be selling international food, spirits, beer and crafts. Check the schedule for the exhaustive list of events, including a naturalization ceremony on Friday, the Parade of Cultures on Saturday and a job expo on Sunday. —Staff

Four Roses Bourbon Kentucky Music & Bourbon Experience (Sept. 2–3)

Louisville Water Tower Park

$10 | 4-11 p.m.

Rain apparently won’t put a damper on this festival. Organizers said it is on, “as long as there is no danger to any patron, vendor and or staff.” On Saturday, celebrate that with bluegrass music provided by Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, Hog Operation, Relic, Rachel Baiman and The Cleverlys. On Sunday, to keep things fresh, the music will be all cover bands with performances by Mood Ring Engagement, Tony and the Tan Lines and The Louisville Crashers. And both days will be filled with delicious, delicious bourbon drinks from Four Roses Bourbon. —Staff

Kentuckiana Cat Club Championship Cat Show (Sept. 2–3)

Kentucky Exposition Center, West Hall A

$3 | 9-4 p.m.

You love cats. Go see all the cats… Whether they’re purebred or household gatos, they’re coming from all over the country to participate in this two-day show and competition. You may even want to bring your sidekick. Who knows — you may have an award-winner living with you and not even know it… Regardless, you can go see all the cats, for $3 ($10 for two adults and any number of kids). —Aaron Yarmuth

SUNDAY

Island Escape Ultra Reggae Day Party

Galaxie

$7-$10 | 6 p.m.-midnight

Suspend your disbelief and enjoy this island party at Galaxie. Hosted by One Swagg (Belaire Black Bottle Boy), there will be authentic Jamaican cuisine and live music provided by DJ’s Echo Sensation Sound, Exclusive and Rolling Thunder. —Staff

Labor Day Bonus Event:

Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike & Paddle (Monday, Sept. 4)

Waterfront Park – Great Lawn

Free | 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

This event takes place on Memorial Day and Labor Day… so this is your last chance until May! The choice is yours: Join the hikers for a 5K hike, the bikers for a 9.5-mile ride or the paddlers for a paddle on the Ohio River. There will also be several vendors on site to provide demonstrations of other exercises, including yoga, t’ai chi, Zumba, pickleball and NIA! Don’t know what pickleball is? Come find out! —Aaron Yarmuth