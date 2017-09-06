6 bands to see before 6 p.m. at Bourbon & Beyond

Eddie Vedder and Stevie Nicks are headlining the inaugural Bourbon & Beyond festival, but the two-day festival in Champions Park has quite a bit else up its sleeve.

Fantastic Negrito

Saturday | 12:35 p.m. | Barrel Stage

Blending blues, funk and rock, Fantastic Negrito has the heart of an activist and a Prince-like versatility, resulting in powerful, genre-defying songs that are inventive and sharp.

The Tillers

Saturday | 2 p.m. | The Bluegrass Stage

Don’t sleep on the Bluegrass Stage. And don’t sleep on The Tillers, a band that spins bluegrass and folk together with a subtle punk edge.

Buddy Guy

Saturday | 3:45 p.m. | Barrel Stage

I’m not sure that I have to sell you on seeing a blues legend, so consider this more of a reminder than anything.

Nikki Lane

Sunday | 2:25 p.m. | Oak Stage

Playing alt-county meets freewheeling rock ’n’ roll, Nikki Lane is one of the most interesting songwriters from Nashville. She plays pop-infused country that’s not the pop-country you hear on the radio — it has a big, hook-heavy sound, but it’s also really smart and clever.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Sunday | 3:10 p.m. | Barrel Stage

Through New Orleans-style jazz meets R&B, Trombone Shorty pays tribute to his genre’s origins, while shifting it in his own direction. At the core, they’re a world-class jazz band. But there are also a bunch of experimental layers.

Gary Clark Jr.

Sunday | 5:20 p.m. | Barrel Stage

A prodigious blues guitarist who weaves in soul and R&B, Gary Clark Jr. has already lived up to the lofty expectations that were set for him years ago, and this is definitely a set you don’t want to miss.

Bourbon & Beyond takes place at Champions Park this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. For more info, visit bourbonandbeyond.com.