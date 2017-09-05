5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (9/22)

FRIDAY

Film Screening: ‘Brain Matters’ & ‘Unicorn Crossing’

KMAC Museum

Free | 7 p.m.

Support local filmmaking at this double feature of “Brain Matters” and “Unicorn Crossing,” two short films by Louisville filmmaker Tyler McDaniel. “Brain Matters” is an “absurdist adventure film about a feeble shopkeeper who unlocks a strange book and accidentally sets loose a humanized brain in a great suit.” “Unicorn Crossing,” a film co written and co-directed by Louisville artist Michael Braaksma, is made entirely with puppets and follows an odd couple as they help a unicorn fix a flat tire. Then, things take a dark turn. Warning: “This film contains strong puppet violence, alcohol consumption, yoga, and some adult language.”

Film Screening: ‘Suspiria’

Baxter Avenue Theatre

Prices vary | Midnight-2 a.m.

Let’s be honest, most of the films being shown in theaters today are straight Garbage with a capital G. Almost everything is a factory-style sequel, prequel, remake or soft reboot of a better film with a shiny new coat of CGI. That is exactly why you should spice up your cinematic universe with this silver-screen masterpiece. “Suspiria,” directed by auteur Dario Argento, is a colorful, Italian horror film that’s filled with striking imagery and creative uses of color. Baxter Avenue Theatres is showing it for one night only in “an exclusive new 4K restoration from the original uncut, uncensored 35mm Italian camera negative!” [Editor’s note: The remake of “Suspiria” has already begun filming.]



SATURDAY



Bark in the Park 5K Woof Walk/Run

Seneca Park

$25 to preregister; $30 day of event | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Bring your dog to this “celebration of all things canine,” where you and your pooch can “participate in the 5K, hang out with your dog(s) by the kiddie pools, munch on pizza and hot dogs, participate in fun contests, learn about rescue organizations and animal-friendly businesses nearby, and meet tons of amazing animal lovers.” Proceeds benefit The Animal Care Society, a privately-funded nonprofit, no-kill shelter that finds “caring homes for pets whose owners can no longer give them the love or care they need.”

Flutter Fest

Louisville Zoo

General admission to the zoo: $16.25 | 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The Louisville Zoo’s butterfly adventure comes to a close this week, with the tagging and release of 1,000 monarch butterflies… just in time for their migration season. Take the kids out for a fun, educational experience where they’ll learn about butterflies and their importance to us humans. There will be craft stations, the Pollinator Parade and much more butterfly fun… as well as all of the other zoo animals and activities. You can help tag the butterflies, thanks to the staff of Idlewild Butterfly Farm who will be there to help walk you through the delicate process. And then the monarchs will be released, a sight the kids won’t forget.

SUNDAY

10 Civic Mantras to Uproot Racism

1101 Cherokee Road

Free | 3-4 p.m.

Join Sowers of Justice Network, a “broad coalition of Christian churches and individuals working for social justice through nonviolent action,” as it provides a short overview of 10 Civic Mantras to Uproot Racism. The event aims to emphasize the “need for learning in the face of yearning, our need for authentic community in the work of uprooting systemic racism, and holding ourselves and each other accountable for changing ourselves even as we work for the world to change.”