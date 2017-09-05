5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville (9/15)

FRIDAY

Smoketown GetDown for Democracy

735 Lampton St.

Free | 4-10 p.m.

Block party! Of the people, by the people and for the people, this block party is your place for local food, dance, music, family-friendly activities, Magbooth, a live art wall and beer!.. which is actually of and by West Sixth Brewery, but it’s for you. Hosted by Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Kertis Creative and the aforementioned brewery, West Sixth, this open block party is a fun gathering to engage with people about civilian activism — staying engaged and involved.Str8Diamonds Dance Team, Official Welcome, Otis Junior & The Jesse Lees, Smoketown artists Junior Jackson & Piff the Dragon, The Afrophysicists, GetDown Dance Party with Yared Sound and more. —Staff

Charlottesville Medical Relief Weekend (Sept. 15–17)

The Mammoth

$5-$10 donation | 5 p.m.

The attack on protesters at Charlottesville left three dead, and many injured. To help pay those medical bills incurred while standing up to hatred, The Mammoth is hosting a three-day benefit. There will be live music by over 25 bands; burlesque, fire, drag, magic and sideshow acts by local performers; and visual art for auction and raffle by local artists. Each night features a cook-off, with vegetarian options available for each challenge, during which the audience must vote on their favorite dish with one dollar. —Staff

Kentucky Kick Down Vintage Motorcycle Festival (Sept. 15–17)

The Barret Bar

Free Friday and Sunday; $5 Saturday | Noon-10 p.m.

Kentucky Kick Down is a three-day long celebration for “Anyone who loves old motorcycles, great music, food and greasy culture,” the organizers say. Starting Friday night with a kickoff party at The Barret Bar, featuring live music and a preview of a few of the vintage bikes that will be at the show. On Saturday, the show proper will kick down at The Barret Bar with vintage motorcycles, a pit bike show in a cage, live music, a pool tournament, the Miss Kentucky Kick Down show, art, food trucks and The Big Sid Memorial Ride down River Road. And on Sunday, before you ride off into the sunset, kick it at H Garage and Retrowrench where you can “relax, rehydrate and talk motorcycles.” —Staff

SATURDAY

Louisville Pride Festival on Bardstown Road

Between Baxter and Beechwood avenues

Free | Noon-11 p.m.

Get your pride on! This Louisville Pride Festival will include performances by Louisville drag queens, Pandora Productions, Acting Against Cancer; and live music provided by MAX, Jonas Blue, Crystal Waters. Special presentations will be made by Derby City Sisters, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth and Louisville Youth Group. This is an all ages, family-friendly event. —Staff

SUNDAY

ReGeneration Fair 2017

Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Free | 2-5 p.m.

The Waterfront Botanical Gardens finally is breaking ground! On Friday, Sept. 15, construction begins on the Botanical Gardens. On Sunday, come to its annual free, family-friendly ReGeneration Fair. So forget football and get some of your own outdoor fun and activities, including: Food trucks and beverages (for the kids and the adults), arts and crafts, canoe tours and weed walks, rainwater and solar power demonstrations, live raptors and baby goats… and more. Oh, and music by the Porch Possums. —Aaron Yarmuth