Members of Tuba Skinny warm up before their set at the 2017 National Jug Band Jubilee in the Brown-Forman Amphitheater on River Road in Waterfront Park Saturday. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Music Photos from The 2017 National Jug Band Jubilee Sep 18 2017 By Brian Bohannon Riz Rahman, Heather Bump, Vanna Bazzler and Kortny Bowman take a selfie with the Juggernaut Jug Band on stage at the 2017 National Jug Band Jubilee at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater on River Road in Waterfront Park Saturday. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Ruth Bennett blows bubbles for the kids in front of the stage. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Neal Morris and his son Dillon,6 take in the scene. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Jonathan Piper on jug for the G Burns Jug Band, onstage. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Meghann Welsh sings for the G Burns Jug Band. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) The G Burns Jug Band. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Brent Watson of Indianapolis dances with Collyn Justice to a song by the G Burns Jug Band. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Michael L. Jones, left, autographs a copy of his book, ”Louisville Jug Music: From Earl McDonald to the National Jubilee,” for Todd Burdick. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Jug Band buttons. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) A member of Tuba Skinny warms up. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Members of Tuba Skinny warm up before their set. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Jerron Blind Boy Paxton, left, headliner of the 13th National Jug Band Jubilee, hugs RC Hampton of the Drunken Catfish Wranglers from New Orleans. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Tuba Skinny takes the stage. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Tuba Skinny. (Photo by Brian Bohannon) Advertisement Comments Recommended for you
Comments