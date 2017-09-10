TUESDAY

Men’s Soccer: UofL vs. UK

Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium

$5-$13 | 7:30 p.m.

Are you ready for football? No, not that concussion calamitous one — the original football. Come out to see the Bluegrass battle on the pitch, as the Cards and the Cats play for state bragging rights. If you haven’t seen the stadium, it’s worth a look. Find tickets on Ticketmaster. —Aaron Yarmuth

Vinyl Night

Galaxie

Free | 8 p.m.

Vectortone’s Vinyl Night is a living, neighborhood mixtape. Just bring a vinyl, sign up and hear your favorite songs played over the speakers. It’s a lovely way to discover new music with your fellow Louisvillians. —Staff

WEDNESDAY

F*%$ nazis movie night

Butchertown Social

Free | 9 p.m.

As Butchertown Social’s Facebook event page says, “We hate Nazis and we want those punks to F*%$ off.” That is why the films being shown at Butchertown Social’s first cinema night are the “Nazi punching” films “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Inglorious Basterds.” —Ethan Smith



Night Train Cinema Lounge: ‘Wild Zero’

Kaiju

$5 suggested donation | 8:30 p.m.

The film “Wild Zero” follows the leather-clad, Japanese rock-‘n’-roller Guitar Wolf and his garage band to fight back a zombie/alien invasion, as “guitar picks become throwing stars, guitars shoot lasers, zombies heads explode, minds expanded and love and rock n roll are spread everywhere.” Brought to you by ARTxFM’s Night Train Cinema Lounge, which presents cult, obscure, foreign and flat out bizarre films on Kaiju’s 16-foot screen. —Ethan Smith



Public Meeting to Review Louisville’s Controversial Public Art

Old Jail Auditorium (514 W. Liberty)

Free | 4-7 p.m.

The Louisville Commission on Public Art is holding a special meeting to “discuss pieces in its inventory that can be interpreted as honoring discrimination, racism, bigotry or slavery.” Ninety minutes are set aside for public comment. If you have an opinion, be sure to show up early (doors open at 3:15 p.m.) and sign up for this first-come, first-served public forum. If you can’t make it to the meeting, click here and submit your comments online or by mail to Commission on Public Art, 444 S. Fifth St., Suite 600, Louisville, Kentucky 40202. —Staff

THURSDAY

Molly Malone’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort

Molly Malone’s Highlands

Prices vary | 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Dine at Molly Malone’s in The Highlands this Thursday and 15 percent of your food bill will be donated to Feeding Texas, a nonprofit that is helping those displaced by Hurricane Harvey. If you can’t make it out Thursday, the local branch of the Chelsea Fan Club is collaborating with Molly Malone’s to support hurricane relief efforts during upcoming Chelsea soccer games. —Ethan Smith

Rock Concert

Mag Bar

$5 | 9:30 p.m.

Get your weekend started extra early at this rock concert that features melodic, hardcore band The Imagest; rock band The Major Minor; metalcore band A Rumor of War; and indie/alternative rock band Black Agenda. —Staff

Doomed to Rivalry? Understanding Russia’s Relations with the U.S.

McConnell Center

Free | 6 p.m.

Are the Russians really our enemies? Is the Cold War actually over? Are they really colluding with Donald Trump? Does anyone remember “The Manchurian Candidate”? Russian native and San Francisco State University Professor, Dr. Andrei P. Tsygankov, kicks off the McConnell Center’s fall series with a discussion about Russia and its relations with the U.S., Ukraine and President Trump. What a time for this discussion! —Staff

Mayor’s Music & Art Series | Joann + The Dakota

Metro Hall

Free | 12 p.m.

Take advantage of these waning summer days by spending your lunch break on the lawn of Metro Hall listening to Joann + The Dakota. Pizza samples will be provided by Birracibo, and, in case of bad weather, the performance moves inside to the Mayor’s Gallery. —Staff

FRIDAY

King Kong of Ping Pong!

Hideaway Saloon

Free | 8 p.m.

Compete at this table tennis tournament where winners receive multiple prizes, including shirts and over $100 in gift cards. Sign-ups begin the day of the event and call-aheads are encouraged since there will only be 24 spaces open for entrants. Tournament begins at 8 p.m., and paddles will be provided, but feel free to bring you own and show up early to practice. —Staff